This week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam and Hope having an emotional chat. Brooke continued to obsess over Ridge while Carter and Hope reunited. Daphne was left heartbroken while Steffy offered Hope a role at Forrester Creations again, much to Ridge and Brooke’s surprise.

From interesting propositions and desperate attempts to big gestures and rare moments, the audience has a lot to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 26, 2025

Deuce is Daphne’s ride to the airport. Will she truly return to Paris after the heartbreaking rejection she received from Carter? Or will someone manage to convince her to stay back? Meanwhile, an unbothered Carter makes a grand gesture to Hope. And then there’s Finn who has a request for Liam.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

When Steffy champions Hope’s happiness, Ridge and Brooke wonder why. And rightfully so, since neither of them know this is because of Liam. Hope gives Carter an answer to his question. Will it strengthen their relationship or ruin it? Elsewhere, Finn and Liam share a rare, heartfelt moment.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Luna sends a lustful text to Will even though Sheila advises against it. Is this going to ruin things for her? Up next, sparks fly and tempers flare when Luna confronts Electra, but Electra isn’t backing down without a fight. How will this feud go? Will it lead to something explosive that will change lives?

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Will confides in Katie, who offers him solid advice. Is this about Electra and his feelings for her? Sheila breaks up the fight between Electra and Luna. But how far did they go? Ridge is hesitant when Brooke suggests that they throw Hope a party. Will he eventually accept the suggestion or decline?

Friday, May 30, 2025

The last episode of the next week features Sheila wanting Luna to leave and not make the same mistakes she did. Is the grandmother tired of the antics of her newly-found granddaughter? Will Deacon find out that Sheila has been lying to him and meeting Luna behind his back anytime soon?

How will this affect their romance and relationship? And lastly, Luna offers Sheila a proposition. What will this be about and how will Sheila react to it? Will she consider it or refuse to entertain any more of her crazy ideas?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Victor Gives Michael A Dire Warning While Diane Worries About Kyle’s Decisions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News