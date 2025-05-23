The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke and Taylor getting into it about the fashion show and Ridge. Their feud will never end, and their recent quarrel was proof of it. Brooke can’t seem to accept that Ridge rejected her and chose Taylo,r and is desperate for another chance.

On the other hand, Katie gave Ridge solid advice about his love life. Is he going to get brainwashed by her pro-Brooke agenda, or will he call her out? Here’s what fans can expect from the May 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 23, 2025

The final episode of the week sees an unexpected event snap Brooke out of her pity party. It’s no secret that she cannot stop obsessing over Ridge, constantly trying to seduce him, and whining about being his destiny. Brooke cannot accept the reality and keeps thinking Ridge will be back.

But now that she had another crackling chat with Taylar, had it forced her to see the truth? That Ridge is happy with Taylor and is choosing to be with her, that she didn’t seduce or beg him, that she is not forcing him to stay, and yet Ridge continues to want to continue their romance very willingly.

Is this the cold truth that will snap Brooke out of her delusions? Or is she going to keep being desperate and hold out hope of reuniting with Ridge? What will be her decision, and how will it affect her life and those around her, especially with Eric and Katie supporting her delusions?

On the other hand, a couple rejoices at their reunion. Hope comes to Carter and claims that she wants a future with him despite saying the same to Liam recently. After she finds out that he could potentially die, is this her way to ensure she is not single and lonely? Is Carter her backup plan?

Meanwhile, he is happy to have Hope back after all the begging. How long will this last again? She might be at Forrester Creations, and they will work together, but without feelings, nothing can last. But more than their forced reunion, how will Daphne feel about being rejected by Carter for Hope?

Is she going to be heartbroken and lost? Or will she find a way to pick up the pieces and focus on her work? After all, the fans would much rather prefer her with someone like Zende instead of Carter, who they find quite spineless. Stay tuned to know more details about the soap opera series.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Transplant Season 4: Premiere Date, Cast & What We Know About NBC Medical Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News