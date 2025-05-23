Ever since Grey’s Anatomy‘s success, there has been a steady rise in medical dramas, and Transplant is one of them. The show recently returned with its fourth season, and fans are hyped to see the challenges, issues, and drama the cast is set to face in another edition of the hit Canadian series.

It is to be noted that season 4 is the last season of the show and has been out for the Canadian audience on CTV. For the US-based audience, the show is premiering its fourth season now, and here’s everything we know about it, including the episode count, returning cast, and synopsis.

Transplant Season 4: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 4 of Transplant premiered on May 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. This final edition has 10 episodes and will air each Thursday. Each new episode will stream on Peacock the day after it airs on the network. Buckle up for quite a fun ride back to York Memorial Hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transplant (@transplantctv)

As for the cast, leading star Hamza Haq is returning as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed. The other cast members are Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, and Kenny Wong as Arnold.

The cast list concludes with Torri Higginson as Claire Malone, Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak, Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh as well as Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed. Which actors are you happy to see again?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transplant (@transplantctv)

Transplant Season 4: What We Know

As per the official synopsis, “Syrian refugee Dr Bashir ‘Bash’ Hamed is on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and re-qualifying as a doctor. Bash and his sister, Amira, are Canadian citizens now, but are trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country.”

Joseph Kay, the showrunner of the series, told Parade, “I wanted to write a really elegant goodbye that was emotional and affecting and surprising and took some chances, and that was how we approached it.” The final season navigates career trajectories, personal life issues, and workplace drama.

He added that Bash “has a hard time seeing his future at the best of times” and “doesn’t really think that he deserves one.” The feeling of being alone and unmoored has been a key part of the character, which also allowed the team to “tell a story that engaged with his past that wasn’t only about this experience during the war.” Peacock is streaming the first three seasons.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game 3: Is It Necessary To Watch Season 1 & 2 First? Here’s The Real Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News