The Oscars are packing their bags after a 70-year run on network television, and the move says a lot about how Hollywood now wants to be seen and streamed. After airing on TV since 1953, the Academy Awards will leave their long-time network home and head to YouTube starting in 2029, marking the end of one of the most stable relationships in entertainment history.

The ceremony began in 1929, long before television mattered, and stayed off TV until 1953, when NBC aired it, and the musical film, Gigi, won Best Picture. Over the decades, NBC and ABC alternated ownership of the show, with ABC becoming the familiar home from 1975 onward.

Film’s biggest night is headed to @YouTube, starting 2029. pic.twitter.com/5ckm1JyBC7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2025

What Oscars Coverage Will Look Like On YouTube

This move goes far beyond the main Oscars ceremony. YouTube will carry the red carpet, behind-the-scenes coverage, the Governors Ball, and every related event live and free. Movie fans around the world will also gain exclusive access to the Oscars YouTube channel, featuring the nominations announcement, Student Academy Awards, interviews with Academy members and filmmakers, podcasts, and more Academy programs.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor expressed their excitement about the partnership with YouTube. They pointed to the platform’s global reach and said the deal will benefit Academy members and the wider film community.

What Happens To ABC And The Oscars Until 2028

Under the current Disney deal, the Oscars can be streamed live on Hulu; however, this option will end after 2028, when YouTube assumes complete control of the broadcast.

YouTube’s win is being seen across Hollywood as a significant awards season power move. The deal runs from 2029 through 2033 and officially ends ABC’s decades-long reign as the home of film’s biggest night. ABC will still air the ceremony through 2028, which also marks the Oscars’ 100th edition.

So, the Oscars will remain in place for now. The next ceremony airs on ABC on March 15, featuring Conan O’Brien on stage again. After that, the film’s biggest night heads into a new era, one click away from anyone with an internet connection.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Aiming To Beat Captain America: Civil War & Iron Man 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News