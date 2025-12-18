Back to the Future franchise hardly needs an introduction, yet it deserves one all the same. First arriving in cinemas in 1985, directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future was more than just a sci-fi film; it quickly became a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Even more than four decades later, the film remains one of the finest examples the genre has to offer.

Success on that scale naturally led to sequels. Back to the Future Part II followed in 1989, with Back to the Future Part III closing out the trilogy in 1990. For fans in the USA, all three of these timeless classics are now available to watch for free.

Where Can You Watch The Back To The Future Trilogy For Free?

If you want to watch all three Back to the Future films without a subscription, there is an option, but it comes with limitations. In the USA, the entire trilogy is available on Pluto TV at no cost. The catch is that the films are ad-supported, meaning you will have to sit through advertisements.

The situation is different elsewhere. Pluto TV is currently not available in India. In the UK, where the service does exist, the Back to the Future films are not available on the platform, likely due to licensing restrictions. The same applies to Germany, where Pluto TV operates but does not offer the trilogy in its catalogue.

Back To The Future Trilogy & Their IMDb Ratings

1. Back to the Future (1985)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming on: Pluto TV (USA)

Plot: Taking place in 1985, an eccentric and brilliant scientist modifies his iconic DMC DeLorean into a time-traveling machine, and a neighborhood teenager named Marty McFly travels back to 1955, where his interactions alter the future, at one point even threatening his own existence.

2. Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming on: Pluto TV (USA)

Plot: In the second installment, Marty travels to 2015. When he returns to 1985, he finds it turned into a dystopian hellhole. To fix everything, he has to go back to 1955.

3. Back to the Future Part III (2000)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming on: Pluto TV (USA)

Plot: In the third installment, Doc Brown is trapped in 1885, and Marty goes back to save him. However, the DeLorean can no longer achieve the necessary speed for time travel, so they must find another way to reach that speed. At the same time, Doc also finds love in the past.

