The Traitors USA is back with a brand-new season, and fans are excited to dive back into the traitorous world of the unique show, which is based on the Dutch reality series De Verraders. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Traitors US Season 4: Premiere Date & Episode Schedule

Season 4 of The Traitors USA premieres on January 8, 2026, exclusively on Peacock. New episodes will stream on Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET. As per the schedule, the premiere will stream the first three episodes, followed by two new episodes next week and then one new episode thereafter.

January 8, 2026: Episodes 1, 2, 3

January 15, 2026: Episodes 4, 5

January 22, 2026: Episodes 6

January 29, 2026: Episode 7

February 5, 2026: Episode 8

February 12, 2026: Episode 9

February 19, 2026: Episode 10

February 26, 2026: Finale and Reunion

The Traitors US Season 4: Contestants & What To Expect

Season 4 of The Traitors USA will feature 23 contestants. From the Real Housewives universe, there are five names. Candiace Dillard Bassett from the Potomac edition, Caroline Stanbury from Dubai, Porsha Williams from Atlanta, Lisa Rinna from Beverly Hills, and Dorinda Medley from New York.

It is to be noted that this is Dorinda’s second chance after she was the first to be eliminated last time. Other cast members include Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, Ian Terry of Big Brother, Kristen Kish of Top Chef, Rob Cesternino of Survivor, and Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars.

Up next, Maura Higgins of Love Island USA Aftersun, Monét X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Natalie Anderson of Survivor, Rob Rausch of Love Island USA, Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother, and Yamil Arocho of Survivor. Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are Olympic figure skaters.

Donna Kelce, who is Travis Kelce’s mother, will also compete this season. And to wrap the names up, there is singer plus songwriter Eric Nam, actor Michael Rapaport, comedian Ron Funches, and actor Stephen Colletti. The Traitors USA is a psychological adventure consisting of treachery and deceit.

Alan Cumming is back to host the series at a vintage castle in the Scottish Highlands. Reality stars and popular faces will “work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250K.” The cast will be divided into Faithfuls and Traitors, with the goal of eliminating.

The question remains, who will manage to come out on top? Will a Traitor reign successfully, or will the Faithfuls be able to weed all the Traitors out?

