Following the release of the Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 trailer, fans have been closely discussing each glimpse of the video. The preview opens the door to an infinite number of riveting possibilities, which have piqued the curiosity of fans. However, the most crucial query in the minds of the audience is certainly, which characters might die in Volume 2?

Amidst all the speculations and predictions, recent odds have emerged online showing the likelihood percentages of characters meeting their end in the series’ concluding segment.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Death Odds

The data provided below derives from Polymarket. These probabilities represent opinion as of December 16, 2025, and are entirely speculative.

Eleven – 24% Jonathan Byers – 24% Will Byers – 18% Robin Buckley – 18% Nancy Wheeler – 15% Derek Turnbow – 13% Steve Harrington – 13% Jim Hopper – 10% Max Mayfield – 10% Joyce Byers – 8% Lucas Sinclair – 7% Dustin Henderson – 7% Holly Wheeler – 4% Mike Wheeler – 4%

Considering the odds, Eleven leading the list is surely surprising, but not entirely unbelievable. Many feel her story could end with a big sacrifice. Jonathan and Will also ranking high feels believable, mainly because of Will’s link to the Upside Down, which has always played an important role.

At the same time, Steve and Hopper are sitting in the middle of the list. Characters like Dustin, Lucas, and Mike appear to be safer choices, at least based on the numbers.

No Outcomes Are Guaranteed

Although Polymarket odds provide a data-driven perspective, they do not guarantee the outcome of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. The concluding seasons of popular shows are known for defying predictions. So it’s very likely that the showrunners might have some tricks in their bags that nobody could have seen coming. However, one thing can be guaranteed: the finale will probably be heartfelt, powerful, and packed with action.

Check out the trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 below:

