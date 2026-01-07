Stranger Things opens its final stretch with a detail that feels easy to miss and impossible to forget once it gets attention. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, reveals a dark truth through Kali (played by Linnea Berthelsen), who uncovers what Dr. Kay (played by Linda Hamilton) has been doing in the shadows. Apparently, pregnant women have been used as test subjects as a part of a military plan to engineer a new army of superpowered children. The series places this revelation carefully, letting it sit and sink in before the larger meaning takes shape.

Dr. Kay’s Experiments & The Failed Blood Trials

The horror deepens in Stranger Things Season 5 once the reason behind the experiments becomes clear. Kali’s blood fails to work on the pregnant women, leaving Dr. Kay fixated on Eleven, whose blood once again becomes the missing piece. Henry Creel’s blood gave Eleven her powers, and Dr. Kay believes Eleven can unlock the same result for dozens of unborn children.

The Duffer Brothers Confirm The Fate Of The Pregnant Women

Speaking with TheWrap, the Duffer Brothers confirm what the show only hints at on screen. The pregnant women die when the Upside Down is destroyed and when Eleven seemingly sacrifices herself. Matt Duffer explains that the series does not spell out whether this was a fully conscious choice, yet Mike and his friends choose to believe she still exists in some form.

He added, “Either way, Eleven’s choice is, I think, courageous and selfless, because even though she’s having to leave her friends behind, she’s protecting any other child from experiencing what she experienced. Just look at what Kay was trying to do with all those pregnant women. All those pregnant women died because that blood did not work. But if that were to work, then you’ve got dozens of children who are going to grow up just like her and who are going to be turned into weapons and abused. So that was sort of where we landed. A lot of it was just looking at it from Eleven’s point of view as much as possible.”

Kali’s Warning About An Endless Cycle

Kali also makes it clear that the damage done to the women was beyond repair. Even an evacuation before the Upside Down’s destruction would not have changed much. Besides, survival for them or their unborn children was unlikely, and any survival would have allowed Dr. Kay’s work to continue. The cycle of harm would have rolled forward without pause, creating more suffering under the guise of progress.

Eleven’s Past & Her Mother’s Suffering

The strong parallels of Eleven’s past shape this decision as well. Her mother, Terry Ives, was separated from her child by Dr. Brenner and was later told that Eleven did not survive. When she learned the truth and tried to reconnect, she was left in a permanent catatonic state to silence her. The memory of that cruelty sat quietly behind Eleven’s resolve, linking past and present through shared suffering.

