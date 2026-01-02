Stranger Things has taken over the Internet once again after its final episode aired on New Year’s Eve. Fans witnessed the conclusion of the decade-long Hawkins story, which fortunately had a happy ending. While reactions about the Finale remain divided, IMDb rating of the episode provides us with some perspective on how people received the ending.

The big question now is: Did the Season 5 finale impress viewers or fall short compared to past episodes?

Stranger Things 5 Finale IMDb Rating

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up is the title given to the Season 5 finale, which has attained an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10. Approximately 112K users have voted for the episode so far. This finale has also garnered attention due to its relatively long runtime, spanning 2 hours and 8 minutes.

The rating of 7.9 puts the finale in 38th place out of all the episodes in the series. With a total of 42 episodes aired across all seasons, this places the final chapter close to the bottom of the list.

While many fans praised the emotions and ‘full-circle’ moments in the episode, others felt the finale was rushed. These mixed reactions are clearly reflected in the IMDb score.

Highest & Lowest Rated Episodes In The Series

Let’s now see the ratings of some of the other episodes of this series to put things in perspective. The top-rated episode in the IMDb rankings is from Season 4. The seventh episode of Season 4, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (2022), has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 (voted by 71k users) and sits at the top of the list. The runtime of this episode is approximately 1 hour and 41 minutes.

On the other hand, Chapter Seven: The Bridge of this season is rated the lowest on the list. It has an IMDb rating of 5.6/10 based on 158K votes. This chapter mainly received negative reviews, primarily due to its pacing and storyline.

Compared to the other two, the Season 5 finale falls somewhere in the middle. However, we must also note that many fans rated it low because it didn’t satisfy the dramatic expectations they had of the finale.

