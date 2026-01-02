Will Smith is facing a lawsuit that is already sending ripples through his tour circle and beyond. A professional violinist who worked on his music run has gone to court with claims of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation, putting the actor and rapper and his company under sharp legal pressure.

Lawsuit Filed Against Will Smith In Los Angeles Superior Court

The musician, Brian King Joseph, filed the complaint on Tuesday, December 30, at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. The suit names Smith, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc. Joseph says the trouble began after he was invited to join Smith’s global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, following a San Diego show in November 2024 and discussions about playing on an upcoming album.

Allegations Against Will Smith During 2025 Tour Preparation

According to the complaint, the relationship grew closer during the tour buildup, with Will Smith allegedly making personal remarks about a special connection they shared. The filing claims Smith was deliberately grooming and priming Brian King Joseph for further sexual exploitation, setting the stage for what Joseph describes as a deeply disturbing episode during the first leg of the tour in March 2025.

Las Vegas Hotel Incident Detailed In Complaint

The story turns serious in Las Vegas, where hotel rooms were booked for the band and crew. Joseph says his bag, which held his room key, went missing for several hours before management returned it, and tour management was the only people with access to his room. Later, he returned to find the room had been entered with no sign of forced entry, and a strange collection of items left behind.

According to Variety, the complaint lists a handwritten note reading, “Brian, I’ll be back no later 5:30,” marked with a drawn heart and signed “Stone F.” Other items allegedly left in the room included wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to someone unknown to Joseph. Joseph says he feared an unknown person would return to his room to engage in sexual acts with him.

Events After Reporting Of The Incident & Alleged Termination

After reporting the incident to hotel staff, a local non-emergency police line, and Smith’s management team, Joseph says the response took a harsh turn. The suit claims a member of the tour management team later shamed him, suggesting that he invented the incident, and informed him he was being terminated. Another violinist was soon hired to take over the same position on the tour.

Claims Of Emotional & Economic Harm

The complaint states that the termination caused Joseph severe emotional distress, economic loss, and reputational harm. It also claims he developed PTSD and other mental illnesses as a result of losing the job under those circumstances.

Career Background Of Brian King Joseph

Joseph is a Washington, D.C. native who reached a wide audience as a top three finalist on America’s Got Talent season 13 in 2018. In December 2024, he posted a video on Instagram showing him playing violin onstage, writing that it marked his first night touring with Smith, a moment that now sits in sharp contrast to the claims in court.

The Response By Will Smith’s Legal Team

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, strongly denied the allegations in a statement on January 1, calling them false, baseless, and reckless, and stating all legal means would be used to challenge the claims and bring the truth forward.

Other Legal Issues Around The Smith Family

This lawsuit lands shortly after another legal clash tied to Smith’s inner circle. On December 1, former associate Bilaal Salaam, also known as Brother Bilaal, filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith, alleging she verbally threatened him.

Smith’s Based on a True Story tour ran from June to September 2025, following the March release of his album with the same name. Now, the tour’s aftermath is being examined in court, with Joseph seeking damages to be determined by a jury as the case unfolds.

