After nearly two weeks in theaters, Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the $250 million milestone at the North American box office. The James Cameron-directed epic currently stands at $250.3 million domestically, achieving the feat after earning a strong $8.3 million on its second Wednesday. This marked just a 22.4% dip from the previous Wednesday. With momentum holding steady, the sci-fi spectacle is now tracking toward a projected domestic finish in the $420-$470 million range.

Poised To Outgross Jurassic World: Rebirth

Globally, Avatar: Fire and Ash has climbed to an impressive $859.8 million worldwide and is now $10 million away from overtaking Jurassic World: Rebirth ($869.1 million). The milestone is expected to be crossed very soon, which would place the Avatar threequel among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide (Box Office Mojo). Based on its current trajectory and sustained overseas strength, the film is on course to finish its global run somewhere between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Surpasses Four Marvel Blockbusters

As it continues its stellar theatrical run, Fire and Ash has already outgrossed four major Marvel movies at the worldwide box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859.2 million), Venom ($856.1 million), Thor: Ragnarok ($855.3 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.6 million). With the $1 billion mark now firmly in sight, the film has set its next target on another Marvel hit – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Read on to find out how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 compare at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $250.3 million

International: $609.5 million

Worldwide: $859.8 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2– Box Office Summary

North America: $389.8 million

International: $474 million

Worldwide: $863.8 million

As the above numbers indicate, the Avatar threequel is currently behind the blockbuster superhero film by around $4 million worldwide. Given its strong momentum, it is only a matter of time before Avatar: Fire and Ash overtakes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the global box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Break-Even

Made on an estimated production budget of $400 million, Avatar: Fire and Ash needed to earn around $1 billion worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, the film is approximately $140.2 million short of that mark. However, given its strong momentum, the epic sci-fi venture is expected to cross the break-even threshold in the coming days.

More About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

