With a current worldwide haul of $851.7 million, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, now stands as the sixth highest-grossing release of 2025 globally. With its strong momentum, the visually spectacular threequel is likely to surpass the worldwide total of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($869.2 million) within the next few days. Domestically, the film earned an impressive $14.2 million on its second Tuesday, bringing its North American total to a staggering $242.2 million.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance

With the $250 million milestone within immediate reach, Fire and Ash might cross $300 million domestically by the end of the weekend. If it retains its current momentum, the film’s North American run could ultimately settle in the $420–$470 million range, cementing its status as one of the year’s most prominent theatrical performers.

While its final domestic total remains uncertain, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana-led sci-fi epic has already cleared a major benchmark by overtaking Back to the Future, the iconic time-travel classic that earned more than 20 times its budget.

The beloved Robert Zemeckis classic concluded its domestic run with a total of $222.5 million. Next in Avatar’s sights is Men in Black, the sci-fi action hit starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Here’s how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Men in Black – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $242.2 million

International: $609.5 million

Worldwide: $851.7 million

Men in Black – Box Office Summary

North America: $250.7 million

International: $338.7 million

Worldwide: $589.4 million

Based on these figures, James Cameron’s latest sci-fi epic currently trails the Will Smith starrer by approximately $8.5 million at the North American box office. Given its current pace and momentum, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to close this gap and surpass Men in Black within the next few days.

The highest-grossing Will Smith film at the North American box office remains Aladdin, the live-action musical fantasy directed by Guy Ritchie, which earned $355.6 million domestically. This places Fire and Ash approximately $113.4 million behind the 2019 blockbuster in North American earnings. Given its current momentum, the Avatar threequel is expected to significantly narrow this gap in the coming weeks, after which its final domestic standing should become clear.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

