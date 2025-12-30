James Cameron’s hugely ambitious Avatar franchise boasts one of the most extraordinary box-office records in cinema history. The first film amassed a staggering $2.924 billion worldwide and continues to hold the crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time (Box Office Mojo). Its follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water, proved to be yet another box office giant, earning $2.344 billion globally, placing it third only after Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion).

With Avatar: Fire and Ash currently playing in theaters, box-office observers are closely tracking its theatrical performance to see whether it can replicate the unprecedented success of its predecessors and breach the $2 billion milestone.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $216.9 million

International: $544.7 million

Worldwide: $761.6 million

While the road ahead remains long and the final outcome rather uncertain, the Avatar trilogy has already delivered a rare and historic global box-office legacy: one that very few trilogies in cinema history have achieved. So, where does James Cameron’s sci-fi epic currently stand among cinema’s most lucrative franchises? Let’s take a closer look at the top five highest-grossing film trilogies of all time and see how Avatar stacks up against some of the biggest box-office giants in history.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Film Trilogies of All Time

These are the top five highest-grossing film trilogies of all time, based on cumulative worldwide box-office earnings, according to data compiled by Slash Film:

Avatar Trilogy: $6.029 billion Star Wars Sequel Trilogy: $4.48 billion Jurassic World Trilogy: $3.98 billion Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy: $3.96 billion The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: $2.96 billion

As the figures show, the Avatar franchise has already emerged as the highest-grossing film trilogy in box-office history, despite its third installment still playing in theaters. With a staggering $6.029 billion worldwide, it holds a significant lead over the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which grossed $4.48 billion globally.

In percentage terms, Avatar sits approximately 34.6% ahead of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, an extraordinary margin at this level of box-office competition. In absolute numbers, the gap amounts to nearly $1.55 billion. The distance grows even more striking when compared to other blockbuster trilogies like Jurassic World ($3.98 billion) and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy ($3.96 billion).

Avatar Trilogy’s Estimated Total Earnings

With the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, still playing in theaters, its final worldwide total is yet to be determined. Assuming the film finishes its global run somewhere between $1.5 and $2 billion, and lands around the midpoint of $1.75 billion, the Avatar trilogy’s cumulative box-office earnings would rise to approximately $7 billion worldwide.

Reaching that milestone would push Avatar even further ahead as the highest-grossing trilogy in box-office history, setting a benchmark that very few franchises are likely to approach anytime soon.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Inches Away From Becoming The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025 In IMAX

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News