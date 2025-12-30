Despite earning a modest 52% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Paul Rudd and Jack Black-led creature adventure, Anaconda, has made a good start at the box office. The meta-reboot opened with approximately $14.5 million in North America and went on to collect $23.6 million by Sunday. Adding its $20 million haul from international markets, the film’s current worldwide total stands at $43.6 million. However, with stiff competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, it will be interesting to observe the film’s post-holiday box office performance.

As of now, the 2025 Anaconda still trails the 1997 original by roughly $93.3 million, as the cult classic finished its theatrical run with $136.9 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). Whether the meta-reboot can bridge that gap remains uncertain. Among 2025 releases, Anaconda has yet to crack the top 50 highest-grossing films globally, though it has already outperformed several notable titles, including Nobody 2, The Phoenician Scheme, Bring Her Back, and M3GAN 2.0. Let’s take a closer look at how much more the film needs to earn to enter 2025’s global top 50.

Anaconda (2025) – Box Office Summary

Below is the current box office performance of the Anaconda meta-reboot, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Domestic: $23.6 million

International: $20 million

Worldwide: $43.6 million

How Much More Anaconda Needs To Earn At The Box Office To Enter 2025’s Top 50 Films

The 50th position is currently held by the sci-fi action film The Running Man, which has grossed $68.6 million globally.

Based on current figures, the Anaconda meta-reboot still needs to earn approximately $25 million more worldwide to secure a spot among 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing titles. Given its steady early momentum, reaching this milestone appears achievable. The film’s final standing should become clearer in the coming weeks as its theatrical run continues.

Anaconda (2025) – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite Anaconda. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda appears, transforming their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda (2025) – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: Closing In On Two Highly Rated Matt Damon-Starring Hits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News