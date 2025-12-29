Ananconda has opened slowly at the domestic box office despite being a new release. The film did not land in the top 3 of the domestic rankings in its opening weekend, but at least it has beaten the opening weekend collection of Jennifer Lopez’s Anaconda. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it 51% only and said that the premise might be ripe for a raucous action-comedy. Still, this meta reboot of Anaconda cannot detach its jaws wide enough to swallow so many conflicting tones. The audience rating is significantly better than the critics’ rating, as they gave the film 77%.

Anaconda’s opening weekend collection in North America

Based on the numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, Anaconda has landed within the projected range, on the higher end, and has exceeded it slightly. Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s horror comedy collected $23.7 million on its 4-day opening weekend at the North American box office. The film’s three-day domestic box office opening weekend collection is $14.6 million. It has landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. This is reportedly also the biggest opening for a pure comedy in North America in almost two years.

Beats the opening weekend of Anaconda

The OG Anaconda was released in 1997, and it collected $16.6 million in its three-day opening weekend, which is higher than the meta reboot’s three-day opening weekend. However, over the four-day opening weekend, Jack Black’s film outperformed the original film’s debut by around 43%.

Global opening weekend

Internationally, the horror comedy has collected $20 million on its opening weekend. In conjunction with the domestic opening weekend collection, the global debut gross of Anaconda is $43.65 million. Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer Anaconda was released on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $23.6 million

International – $20.0 million

Worldwide – $43.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 10: Crosses $200M Milestone, Breaks Into 2025’s Top 10 Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News