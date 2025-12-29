James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses its second major milestone at the domestic box office in its second weekend. It has surpassed Captain America: Brave New World’s domestic haul to break into the domestic top 10 of 2025. The film has recorded the 6th biggest second weekend for December releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It remains isolated at the top, with its spectacular hold that one would expect from a James Cameron movie. Avatar 3 has surpassed its predecessor’s second weekend gross. The film is also tracking to earn $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

Avatar 3 crosses the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a strong $64 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. It only declined by 28.2% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. It is more than Avatar: The Way of Water’s $63.3 million second weekend gross. Avatar 3 has registered the 6th biggest second weekend for December releases. After the second weekend, the film had collected $217.9 million at the domestic box office.

Breaks into 2025’s domestic top 10 grossers

Avatar 3, directed by James Cameron, has surpassed the worldwide haul of Captain America: Brave New World to break into the domestic top 10 of the year. For the record, the MCU movie collected $200.5 million in its domestic run. Avatar 3 has surpassed that in less than 15 days, becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $339.6 million Wicked: For Good – $331.6 million Zootopia 2 – $321.3 million Sinners – $279.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $274.2 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $217.7 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

