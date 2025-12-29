Marty Supreme has crushed the industry’s projections at the North American box office. Timothée Chalamet’s film has recorded the biggest 4-day opening weekend in the history of A24. It failed to land at #2 in the domestic box office rankings but still had a spectacular debut. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has received strong ratings from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave it 95% on Tomatometer, and the critics’ consensus states, “Serving up Timothée Chalamet at his most infectiously charismatic, Marty Supreme is a propulsive epic that realizes its sky-high aspirations even while it critiques its indelible hero’s toxic ambition.”

Marty Supreme’s opening weekend after nationwide release

On Christmas Day, Timothée Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme was released nationwide. It expanded from 6 to 2,668 theaters. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Timothée‘s film grossed $28.3 million in its 4-day opening weekend at the North American box office. For the record, from Friday to Sunday, the film collected $17.3 million.

4-day opening weekend breakdown

Thursday – $9.5 million

Friday – $6.7 million

Saturday – $5.9 million

Sunday – $4.7 million

Total – $28.3 million

Biggest 4-day opening weekend in A24’s history

Timothée Chalamet starrer has recorded the biggest 4-day opening weekend at the box office in North America, beating Civil War‘s $25.5 million, which had a 3-day opening weekend. Since the film’s three-day opening weekend grossed $17.3 million, it has registered the second-largest three-day weekend in A24 history. It has crushed the industry’s projections and debuted at #3, failing to beat Zootopia 2, which is in its 5th weekend.

More about the film

The film was made on a budget of $65 million and must earn around $162.5 million at the box office to break even. It will enjoy another significant boost this week on New Year’s. Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

