Marty Supreme is set to be released in theaters on December 25, accompanied by a storm of attention, as Timothée Chalamet has turned a bold sports story into the hottest holiday release. The A24 sports drama is less than a week away from hitting the big screen, and A24 is already celebrating a record presale milestone before opening day. The rush feels real and steady as theaters prepare for a limited release.

A24’s Marty Supreme Breaks Presales Record With Massive Youth Demand

The presale tickets are selling faster than any A24 title before this release. Over 65 showtimes have already sold out, according to Deadline. Approximately 70% of available tickets have been booked in advance. As the film opens on 2,500 screens, excitement is building from a young crowd. Viewers between 17 and 24 are leading the charge, pulled in by Chalamet’s charming personality. The story is a tribute to table tennis legend Marty Reisman, who died in 2012.

Marty Supreme Marketing Hype With Viral Blimp & Bold Promotions

A24 has worked diligently to create the current hype. A viral blimp created a lot of attention among the public. Chalamet teamed with Nahmias for Marty Supreme-inspired clothing. Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, and Kendall Jenner helped keep the film everywhere online.

The cast also adds a lot of sparkle with the addition of Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Kevin O’Leary, Fran Drescher, and Sandra Bernhard.

Marty Supreme Rotten Tomatoes Score

Critics are also warming up to the film. Marty Supreme currently holds a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, and reviews celebrate the film’s story and Chalamet’s performance in it.

Besides, awards season is already smiling on it. The film has eight Critics’ Choice nominations and three Golden Globe nominations already.

Marty Supreme premieres in theaters on December 25, 2025.

