One of the most popular and talented actors in Hollywood, Timothee Chalamet, is once again gearing up for another movie about a ping pong prodigy, after Bob Dylan’s film. The teaser of Marty Supreme has hit the internet, and it’s going viral all over social media platforms. People have been going crazy to see him in a new look as Marty Mauser with specs and in a new dressing style. The film is going to revolve around the ping pong legend’s life and his ups and downs, be it in his professional or personal life. Scroll ahead to know more about this movie.

Marty Supreme: Cast, Plot, Budget & More

Apart from Timothee Chalamet being the lead, the film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow in another lead character. She will be seen as Carol Dunne. In addition to them, an ensemble cast is going to feature in it, including Kevin O’Leary, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma, Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara, and Penn Jillette. Many have compared Tim’s character in this film to ping pong legend Marty Reisman’s life. So is the storyline based on a real man’s life story?

Well, although Timothee’s character Marty Mauser’s mannerism and spirit arc have been drawn inspiration from Marty Reisman, ultimately the storyline will not have exact similarities to the athlete’s life. It will be a fictional one. However, in his 2012 obituary, Reisman was described as “a wizard at table tennis, the sport in which he captured national championships, won and lost fortunes, and moved crowds to laughter” by The New York Times. From 1946 to 2022, he won 22 titles, as stated by the same report.

The movie has been shot in New York City, and several storefronts and restaurants got a vintage makeover along with a line of retro cars to suit the timeline of the film’s character, Marty Mauser. Chalamet and Paltrow were also spotted kissing on set in Central Park (as stated by People). The film has been made with a whopping budget of $70 million, and it has been A24’s largest production to date, as per 98FM.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is an upcoming American sports comedy-drama that revolves around Marty Mauser, a young man with big dreams. He becomes a ping pong prodigy, but to achieve that feat, he goes to hell and comes back. The teaser has given a hint of what Marty’s life looks like and how Carol Dunne comes into his life.

Marty Supreme Teaser

