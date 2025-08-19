Hollywood Icons Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are gearing up for their upcoming big-screen collaboration for a film called The Roses. Touted to be a dark comedy, the film is based on the novel The War of the Roses. The story explores the messy, hilarious, and heartbreaking dynamics of marriage through the eyes of Theo and Ivy Rose. Directed by Jay Roach, the movie will hit theaters on August 29, 2025.

About The Roses

Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman take on the lead characters as Theo Rose and Ivy Rose, respectively. Life looks perfect for Theo and Ivy: successful jobs, a happy marriage, and wonderful kids. But when Theo’s career starts to fail and Ivy’s ambitions rise, hidden rivalries and tensions begin to surface.

Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman Talk About Working On The Roses

During the promotion tour of the film, the lead actors spoke about their film. Benedict said, “I played Theo Rose, an architect, and it was such a wonderful piece of writing that kind of acts itself. We had a supremely talented cast and the best tennis partner you could possibly want to play opposite (Olivia Coleman). As the film focuses on broken relationships but takes a fun route to put the theme across, he also added, “The sort of panacea to any conflict in any relationship is laughter.”

Speaking about her bond with her co-star, Olivia said, “I was excited to go to work every day because I was playing opposite Ben. We held hands, went in together, and just had a ball, poor Jay (the director) had to keep us focused and rattle our attention to work.”

The lead actors Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman also turned producers for the film along with director Jay Roach. The film also stars Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon in the cast. The Roses is scheduled to be released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on August 29, 2025.

