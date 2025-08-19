Weapons Prequel Rumors: Amy Madigan Talks Future of Her Terrifying Villain Gladys

Aunt Gladys has become a figure audiences cannot forget, and Weapons star Amy Madigan is at the center of the fascination. The horror movie, directed by Zach Cregger, shook viewers with the disappearance of seventeen children from Maybrook Elementary, and Gladys, revealed as the mastermind behind it all, left a chilling mark. Her charm and unsettling presence make her magnetic, yet every spell and manipulative act remind the audience why she is feared.

Amy Madigan Reflects on Playing Gladys

According to Entertainment Weekly, Madigan has enjoyed seeing how audiences respond to Gladys. She finds it gratifying that her work resonates and the attention brings her a lighthearted joy.

“The people I work with will send me some links and things like that. It’s really nice because I felt my work is really good in this piece. I’ve been doing it a long time, so to get something that’s this gratifying and people like it…it’s fun. It’s given me a good giggle, but as you’re going up, you could come down just as quickly. So you have to take it with a grain of salt,” she told the outlet.

For Madigan, collaborating with Cregger was a highlight as she got the opportunity to dive into his unique creative mind and bring the story to life. She acknowledges that any decision about a prequel might be beyond her but her affection for Gladys remains strong.

“The other stuff has to do with all sorts of conversations that I would never be privy to and business things like that. But, you know, I love Gladys, so I’ll leave it at that,” she said. “People better get those red wigs now. I know people want those glasses. I know they do.”

Could a Prequel Explore Gladys’s Origins?

Fans are already drawn to Gladys’s style and attire, from her red wig to her glasses, and are anticipating ways to emulate her.

The movie has sparked questions about her backstory and powers. Gladys’s mysterious illness, her attempts to drain energy from Alex’s parents, and her ultimate turn to the children all leave room for deeper exploration and can serve as crucial focal points in case the director comes up with the idea of a prequel.

A prequel could delve into Aunt Gladys’s younger years, the roots of her black magic, and the origins of her eerie tree and bell, potentially uncovering what led her to become the chilling figure we meet in Weapons—though such a story might not see Amy Madigan return to the role. Now, reports from The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed by Deadline, suggest that Warner Bros. and New Line are in early talks with Zach Cregger to expand a scrapped chapter about Gladys’ origins into a full-fledged prequel. While the studio has declined to comment, noting it remains speculation, the possibility has only intensified fan curiosity.

