Weapons has hit the theatres on August 8, 2025, and within less than a week, it has made ripples at the box office and even garnered a lot of positive reviews from the audience and critics. Zach Cregger, who made his name with his movie Barbarian, has come up with another horror thriller with Weapons, and the audience is loving it. As the buzz is growing, not only fans but also the studio, Warner Bros., are expecting a prequel. Scroll ahead to find out what the prequel would be about.

What Is The Prequel Of Weapons Going To Be?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and New Line, the production house for Weapons, have already been in talks with the director Zach Cregger about the prequel. And the storyline will be exploring Aunt Gladys (played by Amy Madigan). One of Weapons’ main points has been the chapters’ structure, centering around the different characters.

#Weapons is the most unhinged, batshit crazy horror film of the year! The experience was truly gripping, intense, and thoroughly unsettling from start to finish. Julia Garner delivers an outstanding performance, Josh Brolin is exceptional, but Amy Madigan truly steals the film! pic.twitter.com/NDeDGum8wG — 𝚁𝚘𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚢 (@robanthonyeadon) August 10, 2025

Cregger even recently opened up about having a chapter on Gladys early on while writing Weapons, but then he scrapped it as it didn’t fit right. In an interview with io9, the writer-director said, “In an earlier draft of the script, I had given her her own chapter. It was a little bit of an origin before she came to town. But I realized that it was just giving too much away. It’s more compelling not to know some of these things. So I ended up cutting it very early on in the writing process.” Now, Warner Bros. is hoping that it might turn into a feature film soon that can be released as Weapons’ prequel.

However, the prequel talk is in its initial phase, so the plot, or even how much Zach Cregger will be a part of that project, has been under wraps for the right reasons. But he told the same media portal, “I kind of had an idea of what was going on with her. And I talked with Amy about that somewhat, but I also want to respect Amy’s process. And I want her to take ownership, and I want her to kind of create her own mythology. So I gave her a couple of options of what I think might be going on. And then I kind of didn’t ask her too many questions about where she landed with it.”

Deadline even reported that he has heard an idea from one of his friends that has sparked an interest in him, but New Line’s Richard Brener and Warner Bros chairperson Mike De Luca haven’t heard it yet. Before Zach Cregger could get his hands on the prequel to Weapons, he had already invested his time in other projects. His upcoming one is Resident Evil, based on the iconic video game franchise. For those who don’t know, Resident Evil is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026.

Before the prequel takes a realistic form, watch the horror flick, Weapons starring Julia Garner at your nearest theaters.

