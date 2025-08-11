Zach Cregger, the weapons director, shared that the horror film Weapons originally had a darker ending. The movie follows a town shaken by strange events, centered around seventeen children who mysteriously vanish from their elementary school. The story mixes supernatural forces with a threatening figure, Gladys, played by Amy Madigan. She uses witchcraft to trap Alex’s classmates and drain their energy, showing how dangerous she is. In the final version, Gladys is defeated, and the narration tells us that Alex is now with a family member and hints that some children might recover.

Original Ending Vs Final Cut: What Changed In Weapons

Cregger revealed in an interview with Inverse that the original ending was much bleaker. It simply ended on a close-up of Archer’s son without any voiceover. He preferred that silent finish, but test audiences did not respond well to it. So, adding the narration gave the film a more open yet slightly reassuring conclusion by offering viewers some sense of closure while still leaving things vague.

#Weapons is the most unhinged, batshit crazy horror film of the year! The experience was truly gripping, intense, and thoroughly unsettling from start to finish. Julia Garner delivers an outstanding performance, Josh Brolin is exceptional, but Amy Madigan truly steals the film! pic.twitter.com/NDeDGum8wG — 𝚁𝚘𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚢 (@robanthonyeadon) August 10, 2025

In the initial cut, after Gladys was killed in a brutal way, the screen just faded to black on the kid’s face, with only the credits following, and that ending left some viewers confused and unsettled. The voiceover was added later to soften that impact, explaining what happened to the children and hinting at a hopeful future.

What The Final Ending Of Weapons Reveals About The Characters

Despite the change, the story’s tone remains grim. Justine Gandy, a character who faced a lot of danger, survived the ordeal, and some children returned to their families and started speaking again. However, the town of Maybrook itself is deeply scarred. Alex had to leave his unresponsive parents behind, and the trauma likely left long-lasting marks on Justine and the children she taught. The events changed their lives in ways that will continue to affect them, probably forever.

Weapons Trailer

