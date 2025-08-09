The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Belle lashing out at EJ. Why wouldn’t she after his recent behavior? Marlena comforted Johnny regarding the trial and the drama between EJ and Belle. Gabi tried to learn secrets from Xander while Sarah shocked Brady by suddenly kissing him.

Lastly, Chad took care of Cat. From angry chats and apologies to advice and theories, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 11, 2025

The first episode of the week witnesses Belle ripping into EJ. After all, he revealed they were romantically involved and demanded a mistrial. On the other hand, Gabi admonishes Xander. Sarah apologizes to Brady. Is this for the kiss? Marlena takes on a new patient while Chad tends to Cat.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Up next, Brady and Kristen worry about Rachel. Their daughter has been going through it, and they are scared for her. Meanwhile, EJ has a session with Marlena. Belle and Johnny commiserate over the difficult nature of this trial. Amy reaches out to Sophia. Is this about the lies they have spewed?

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

EJ serves Marlena a subpoena. How will she react to the same? How will this change the case? Cat returns the favor to Chad. Is it time for her to take care of him now? Sophia confides in Ari. But is this another one of her schemes? Belle offers advice to Tate and Holly. Will it help their romance?

Thursday, August 14, 2025

When Xander defends himself to Sarah, how will the chat go? Is he trying to convince her that he did not initiate the kiss? Rachel throws a fit with Kristen. How exactly will she deal with it? Chanel is willing to take the fall for Johnny. EJ confides in Gwen, but why? Marlena admits a theory to Belle. Is this related to the trial, or is this about her health and Stefano?

Friday, August 15, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sophia trying to comfort Tate. Leo gets to know his juror-roommate. How will this go? Paulina shares her worries with Belle. Lastly, Johnny asks EJ to go easy on Chanel.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Tracy Is Disappointed In Cody, Jason Summons Alexis While Anna Demands Intel From Brennan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News