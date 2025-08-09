Wednesday Addams is back, and so are the chaos and murder mysteries. This time, the danger is lurking around Enid (Emma Myers), and Wednesday has to figure out who wants to kill her best friend. Jenna Ortega is leading the show as Wednesday Addams, and her fans are thrilled to see how the storyline unfolds. Season 2 has been divided into two parts; part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and part 2 is coming on September 3, 2025.

Season 2, Part 1 of Wednesday opens with her return to Nevermore Academy, accompanied by her newly enrolled brother, Pugsley. Haunted by visions—including one that hints at Enid’s potential death—and faced with a mysterious stalker (later revealed to be the invisible student Agnes de Mille), Wednesday dives into a dark conspiracy involving a serial killer tied to bird-related murders.

Fan Theories: Did Hyde Really Throw Wednesday?

(Spoiler Alert, but don’t worry, I will spare you the details) Well, the climax scene of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 happens at Willow Hill (an insane asylum), where Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) is also one of the inmates. When Wednesday helps all the captivated outcasts get free, she meets with Hyde (Tyler after transformation) again.

As Hyde approaches, he locks eyes with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), and in the very next moment, she’s seen being hurled out of a window, left badly injured. Moments later, Hyde also emerges through the same window. This scene has sparked a flurry of fan theories online. Many argue it wasn’t actually Hyde who threw her, with one Instagram user questioning, “Can we really say Tyler was the one who threw her out just because he escaped through the same window? I don’t think so.” Others chimed in, agreeing, “If Tyler had attacked her, he wouldn’t have thrown her—he would’ve shredded her.” Click here.

There’s another fan theory that is surfacing. The woman with whom Wednesday was leaving Willow Hill is Tyler’s mom, who reportedly died in the first season, but might still be alive. And when Tyler and Wednesday met face to face, she threw Wednesday out of the window to save her son. One Instagram user wrote, “She’s the mom of Tyler…. And she’s the one to throw her out the window. To protect her son!!! (Theory)”

So, what do you think? Catch Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 streaming now on Netflix.

