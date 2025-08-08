Netflix quietly dropped Maniac back in 2018, and while it did not make much noise at the time, it is now enjoying a second life. Some viewers are circling back, realizing they may have overlooked one of the platform’s more curious and clever sci-fi offerings.

The show arrived with names like Emma Stone and Jonah Hill leading the way, which should have been enough to grab attention. But Maniac, with its ten-episode arc, did not climb the trending charts or get a second season. That was not a surprise, though, since the creators never planned for more. It stood alone, slipping past many people who were probably caught up in bigger, flashier releases.

What Is Netflix’s Maniac About?

The series takes place inside a drug trial gone sideways. Annie and Owen, played by Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, don’t know each other when they sign up, but their experiences get tangled fast. Hallucinatory side effects push them into shifting realities styled like different film genres—sometimes noir, sometimes fantasy, and occasionally bleak retro-futurism. It plays with form and feeling without ever explaining too much. Viewers are left to fill in the gaps, which either pulls them in or leaves them cold.

Jonah Hill. Emma Stone. Maniac. A Netflix Limited Series from Cary Joji Fukunaga premieres 21st September pic.twitter.com/77h8412IKr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 29, 2018

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Direction & Strong Supporting Cast

Despite its critical praise and visually rich direction from Cary Joji Fukunaga, Maniac did not become a top streamer. However, lately, comparisons to Apple TV+’s Severance have sparked new interest. That show gained traction as it headed into its second season, and fans are drawing parallels between the fragmented lives in Severance and the fractured realities of Maniac. The cast, featuring Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Gabriel Byrne, and Sonoya Mizuno, alone makes it worth a look.

What Do Fans Think Of Maniac?

People are now recommending Maniac, calling it underrated and the kind of show that rewards close attention. One viewer tweeted, “Watched Maniac on Netflix, and, I gotta say, I freakin LOVED it. The whole world that was built… it was like Steampunk but current day, using 80s technology. And the leads were all amazing. It was like watching an extended movie. And the music!! Ugh hooked. Loved it.”

Another added, “It’s so funny man. Maniac is so good. Netflix spent so much money on it. And for some reason they released it the same month as haunting of Hill house and it got absolutely mogged in the ratings because of it.”

Watched Maniac on Netflix, and, I gotta say, I freakin LOVED it. The whole world that was built… it was like Steampunk but current day, using 80s technology. And the leads were all amazing. It was like watching an extended movie. And the music!! Ugh hooked. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/vfcch05a5F — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) September 23, 2018

It’s so funny man. Maniac is so good. Netflix spent so much money on it. And for some reason they released it the same month as haunting of Hill house and it got absolutely mogged in the ratings because of it pic.twitter.com/v8xwMObSMH — Law Rune (@SlumLordDaddy) April 5, 2025

A third said, “The Netflix show Maniac has to be one of my favorite limited run series of all time. The dialogue, humor, conflict, psychosis, just the overall feel of each episode resonated so deeply with me. I’m blown away in every aspect cause it’s humanly dark but also so beautiful.”

Someone else wrote, “Do yourself a favor and watch maniac on netflix.”

The Netflix show Maniac has to be one of my favorite limited run series of all time. The dialogue, humor, conflict, psychosis, just the overall feel of each episode resonated so deeply with me. I’m blown away in every aspect cause it’s humanly dark but also so beautiful.#maniac pic.twitter.com/WvY99j1M30 — Lauren (@shewaslost) September 30, 2018

do yourself a favor and watch maniac on netflix — gb (@GeorgiaBridgers) September 30, 2018

You can check out the trailer of Maniac below:

