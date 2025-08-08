Outlander fans will have to wait a bit longer for the original series to return, but its prequel, Blood of My Blood, will launch soon. This new show takes viewers back to the early lives of the parents of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp Fraser, the main characters from the original story.

The first season will run for ten episodes and promises to explore two love stories set at different points in history: Jamie’s parents in 18th-century Scotland and Claire’s parents during World War I in England.

Strong Critical Reception for Outlander Prequel

Critics have already weighed in on Blood of My Blood, and the response has been mostly positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a strong 92% rating from thirteen reviews, with twelve praising the show.

Blood of My Blood Premiere Date, Episode, and Cast Details

The show launches on Starz on August 8, with two episodes ready to watch – “Providence” and “S.W.A.K. (Sealed with a Kiss)”.

Some love stories are truly timeless. Outlander: #BloodOfMyBlood premieres August 8 only on STARZ. pic.twitter.com/NXSXiDfJMQ — Outlander Universe (@Outlander_STARZ) July 9, 2025

Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy play Jamie’s parents, Ellen and Brian Fraser. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine portray Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. The supporting cast includes Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, Sally Messham, Sadhbh Malin, Conor MacNeill, and Tony Curran.

Development and Origin of Blood of My Blood

According to Collider, the idea for this prequel started taking shape during the fifth season of Outlander. Matthew B. Roberts, the developer of Blood of My Blood, wanted to expand the story beyond what was hinted at in the books by Diana Gabaldon. While the original tale mentioned Claire’s parents died in a car accident, Roberts imagined a different path for their story, opening new possibilities.

Executive producer Maril Davis shared how this idea grew from those small details into a whole series, blending the families’ histories freshly.

“[Roberts] was thinking about it, and he was thinking, ‘Okay, obviously we know that Diana [Gabaldon] had left little crumbs about Jamie’s parents, Ellen and Brian,’ but he felt like that could be slightly limiting, and how to expand it. He just thought, ‘What about Claire’s parents?’ Diana said they died in a car crash, but what if they didn’t? He came and mentioned that to me, and I said, ‘That is amazing, ’” he said.

Blood of My Blood will give fans a closer look at the roots of the characters they already love, set against the backdrop of two very different times and places. It arrives on August 8 and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Outlander world.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Steve Confronts Alex, Anna Surprises Tony With News While Johnny Expresses Concern

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News