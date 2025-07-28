For years, fans love a show, and eventually, the final season looms close, no matter how heartbreaking it might be to see it reach its conclusion. Such is the case for Outlander viewers, who have been waiting for the eighth and final season of the successful historical fantasy series that airs on Starz.

The time-travel saga is based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, and the eighth season will conclude the storyline with eight episodes. Here are which cast members are returning and which new ones are joining on this journey of the Sam Heughan-starred television series adaptation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander Universe (@outlander_starz)

Outlander Season 8: Returning & New Cast Additions

The actors returning for the final season of Outlander are Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna “Bree” MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John, and then there’s also Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom.

John Bell will be back as Young Ian, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, Joey Phillips as Dr. Denzell Hunter, César Domboy as Fergus Fraser, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser. Three cast additions have been confirmed. Kieran Bew will be Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier.

Frances Tomelty is Charles’ mother, Elspeth Cunningham. And then lastly, Carla Woodcock will be playing Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family. Fans are excited to see where the final season will take them.

Outlander Universe: What We Know

Season 8 of Outlander will officially be released in early 2026 on Starz. While a confirmed date has not been announced, the network did reveal the timeline at the San Diego Comic-Con, ensuring the wait is a little longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander Universe (@outlander_starz)

The final season was also filmed in Scotland, like the reason for the editions. Season three is the only one with a number of scenes filmed in South Africa. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet by the makers or the executives, the season is expected to adapt books eight and nine of the book series.

For the uninitiated, book 10 in the series is not finished yet, which is why the ending will differ from the books. The author did write episode 809, though, and had some input in the series finale as well. Meanwhile, the Outlander prequel series is titled Blood of My Blood and will air in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander Universe (@outlander_starz)

It is set to premiere on August 8, 2025, on Starz. The show will revolve around Jamie and Claire’s parents. It is produced by the same team as Outlander. As for the cats of the prequel show, Harriet Slater plays Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie’s mother. Jamie Roy is Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father.

Hermione Corfield is Julia Moriston, Claire’s mother, while Jeremy Irvine is Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s father. Stay tuned to know more details about it.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Will Nina’s Fling With Drew Bombshell Ruin Her Relationship With Willow? Cynthia Watros Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News