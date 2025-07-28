The drama on General Hospital has been piping hot, week after week. The wedding between Willow and Drew is underway. It’s a union nobody wants and moments before it happens, Curtis comes over to her room and drops the bombshell and big secret that had been kept from Willow all this time.

He told her how Drew was sleeping with Willow’s mother, Nina, while he was also pursuing her. She is left shocked and flabbergasted by this revelation and confronts her mother about it, who was on her way to tell her this very truth. Here’s what Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina, shared about the same.

Cynthia Watros Opens Up On Nina & Willow’s Shattered Relationship After Drew Affair Reveal

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actress accepted that Nina really wanted to tell Willow the truth, but had only delayed it because she thought she would lose her daughter because of it. But Willow found ou,t and it was not from her. She lashed out at her mother, accusing her of ruining her life.

“Willow is understandably upset. Nina tried to plead her case, where she says it was before Willow and Drew had this intimate relationship, and she didn’t know that they were developing such strong feelings for each other,” Cynthia explained, but Willow just wants to hear no explanation or reason.

This has left Nina heartbroken, but she thought that at least it would call off the wedding. But when she later sees Willow walk down the aisle, she is too shocked to explain. Nina then realizes Willow is going through with the wedding only because she thinks it will help her get her children back.

The soap star then further expressed, “Not only is Nina hurt because she’s no longer in Willow’s life, but she’s also hurt because her beautiful daughter is sacrificing herself for her children, which mothers do, but Nina doesn’t feel like she has to do that, that that’s not the path Willow should take.”

Cynthia added that this has definitely ruptured Nina and Willow’s bond as mother and daughter. But none of this means it’s the end of the road. “Nina will never give up. She is determined and persistent in wanting to have a relationship with her daughter, so she’ll always be there,” she then stated.

The GH star said that no matter what happens, Nina will always check in on WIllow and want what;s best for her. “I hope they come back together. I love that Nina gets to have a family, because it does mean so much to her.” But the damage is definitely done and it might take a while to fix the issues.

