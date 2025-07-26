The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow and Drew’s wedding day being filled with drama especially with Curtis spilling the truth about the fling between Nina and Drew to Willow. Carly and Lucas had it out. Michael confided in Kristina, Ava was left rattled while Lucy issued an invitation.

From fights and feuds to interesting intel and concerns, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama series revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Drew and Willow’s wedding ceremony beginning. Is the latter going to go through with it despite knowing the truth? Jason tracks down Liesl Obrecht. Is he going to confront her about Britt? Brennan issues orders to Josslyn. Will she listen? Kristina confides in Michael. When Molly picks a fight, is it going to be with Cody and why?

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

When Jason and Liesl discuss Britt, will he be able to get the truth out of her? Will she confess that Britt is alive? Curtis offers an apology. Is it to Nina or to Portia? Tracy and Cody are pleased. Is this plan working? Portia consoles Nina. After all, the revelation was a huge setball for her. Martin gets intriguing information. Is this related to Drew and Tracy somehow?

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

When Nina makes a covert play, will it work or fail like most of her plans? Ric gets a new client. Who could it be? Elizabeth takes in a houseguest. Is this going to be Jason? Michael has a big decision to make. Will it be about Willow or the kids? Curtis debriefs with Trina. How exactly will this chat go?

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Jason seeks a favor from Elizabeth. Is he going to ask her for help about Britt? Dante opens up to Anna while Emma takes Gio into her confidence. Carly shares her concerns with Josslyn. Will the mother and daughter be able to help each other? Willow makes a vow. Is this about Nina or Drew?

Friday, August 1, 2025

Jason shares his suspicions with Anna. Is this regarding Britt? Will she help him locate her? Alexis wants answers while Felicia counsels Lucas. Dante questions Danny. And last but not the least, Emma and Gio make a plan.

