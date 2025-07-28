Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson has delivered several memorable performances in acclaimed films like Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, Neil Jordan’s biographical drama, Bill Condon’s Kinsey, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and Pierre Morel’s hit actioner Taken, among others. Now, he’s gearing up for a new and different kind of role in the action-comedy film The Naked Gun, which is set to hit theatres on August 1, 2025, including in India.

In the upcoming Naked Gun follow-up, Liam Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character, who now leads the Police Squad in a mission to save the world. With the fourth installment on the way, it’s a great time to revisit the original Naked Gun trilogy starring Leslie Nielsen. Here’s where you can stream all three films on OTT platforms in India.

1. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Director – David Zucker

– David Zucker IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Streaming On – Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The action comedy follows an incompetent but well-intentioned police detective, Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), as he tries to stop a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Los Angeles. Along the way, he also investigates who shot his partner, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Trailer (via RT):

2. The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Director – David Zucker

– David Zucker IMDb Rating – 6.9/10

– 6.9/10 Streaming On – Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: In the police procedural crime comedy sequel, Lt. Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) must stop a group of powerful energy industry leaders from sabotaging a new eco-friendly energy plan. Meanwhile, the bumbling detective also tries to win back his ex-girlfriend Jane (Priscilla Presley), leading to even more chaotic and comical situations.

Trailer (via RT):

3. Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Director – Peter Segal

– Peter Segal IMDb R a ting – 6.5/10

R ting – 6.5/10 Streaming On – Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The third installment in the Naked Gun film series follows the hilarious misadventures of Lt. Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen). He is pulled out of retirement and goes undercover to stop a terrorist named Rocco (Fred Ward), who plans to bomb the Academy Awards ceremony.

Trailer (via RT):

