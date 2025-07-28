The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel of the classic spoof-comedy franchise of the same name, is set to hit the theatres this week. The new movie, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in lead roles, aims to revive the beloved franchise with a fresh cast and modern jokes while paying homage to the original’s legacy.

What Roles Do Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Play In The Naked Gun?

In the reboot, Neeson plays Lt Frank Deblin Jr., the bumbling son of the original detective, while Anderson portrays Beth Davenport, the femme fatale and Deblin’s sharp-tongued partner. Her character pays homage to the role of Priscilla Presley from the original film. Alongside the lead cast, the movie also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Capt. Ed Hocken.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durand plays an undisclosed villain. Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes also appear in the film. Ahead of the release of The Naked Gun, Pamela Anderson opened up about her role and revealed how she embraced the character of a femme fatale.

What Did Pamela Anderson Say About Her Role In The Naked Gun?

Speaking about her role, Anderson revealed how she developed the character with care and thoughtfulness. “I work a lot on the character, before I even get to set. So I bring a lot with me, and then just be flexible enough to work with the director on the character. Whether it’s a drama or a high comedy, I still put the work in.”

The actress and director Akiva Schaffer talked in-depth about Beth’s backstory, which was a great help. She also shed some light on Schaffer’s directing style, saying, “He’s a great director. Akiva is very scientific with the jokes. But I also really wanted to bring honesty and authenticity to the character, and vulnerability. So it was a collaboration. But I see some very sincere and tender moments, which I don’t think you’d expect in a film like this.”

Paramount Pictures-backed The Naked Gun is releasing in theatres in the US on August 1, 2025. You can check out the trailer of the film below:

