Netflix has a way of pulling you into stories that feel almost too intense to be true. Lost on a Mountain in Maine, a survival drama backed by Sylvester Stallone, is one of those. It dives into the real-life nightmare of a 12-year-old boy stranded alone in the wilderness for nine days.

According to Collider, the young kid, Donn Fendler, played by Luke David Blumm, gets lost in the deep Maine forest. The film does not just focus on Donn’s ordeal but also pulls in the voices of those who lived through the search, giving you the panic and heartbreak his family felt as each day passed.

“Lost on a Mountain in Maine” follows the harrowing yet inspiring journey of a 12-year-old boy lost for 9 days in the wilderness. Don’t miss it—streaming now on Angel.#AngelStudios pic.twitter.com/VNj2opV3i1 — Angel (@AngelStudiosInc) December 9, 2024

Netflix Viewership Numbers Prove The Global Impact Of Lost On A Mountain In Maine

The movie, which was released in 2024, did not sweep critics off their feet, but audiences seem to care more about heart than ratings. While Rotten Tomatoes critics gave it a 53%, the audience score climbed to 83%, and that difference shows clearly in the Netflix charts.

With 4.6 million views, it broke into the global top 10 on July 27, 2025, (per Flixpatrol) and reached #1 in several countries. It now shares screen space with animated action like KPop Demon Hunters, comedies like Madea’s Destination Wedding, and big sequels like The Old Guard 2. The movie currently stands at number 8 on the global streaming charts.

Lost On A Mountain In Maine: How The Cast & Crew Brought The Real Story To Life

Much of the film’s power comes from how it shows not just the survival side but the emotional weight the boy’s family carries. The film balances Donn’s story with the reactions of those hoping he makes it out, and that makes every small win and every tough moment feel more grounded.

Luke David Blumm plays Donn with enough presence to carry the film, while names like Paul Sparks, Caitlin FitzGerald, Ethan Slater, and Bates Wilder support the story without stealing its focus. Director Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger keeps things tight and personal, and Luke Paradise handles the screenplay based on the real Donn Fendler’s own book. Sylvester Stallone serves as one of the producers.

Viewers don’t need a critic’s approval to know when a movie sticks. Lost on a Mountain in Maine may not be perfect, but it taps into something real, and that is why people are watching it. It is now streaming on Netflix!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Earns A Solid IMDb Rating — But Is It Better Than Superman?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News