Peacemaker Season 2 will feature key Superman movie characters, but fans are still waiting to see if David Corenswet’s Man of Steel returns for the series.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot hit theatres on July 11, 2025, and garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, has grossed over $472 million globally (according to Box Office Mojo) and is on the verge of crossing the coveted $500 million mark.

If you’ve already seen the movie, you might recall John Cena’s Peacemaker making a fun-filled cameo, reprising his role as the eccentric anti-hero. With Peacemaker Season 2 set to premiere next month, fans are now speculating which characters from the latest Superman film could appear in the upcoming series. And what are the chances of David Corenswet’s Superman making a crossover appearance? Read on to find out.

Superman Characters In Peacemaker Season 2

The three key characters from the Superman reboot that are confirmed to appear in Peacemaker Season 2 are Hawkgirl (played by Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (played by Nathan Fillion), and Maxwell Lord (played by Sean Gunn). These Justice Gang members were seen in a preview clip from the upcoming series.

How would you describe us in one word? pic.twitter.com/X3lxZP03jr — Justice Gang (@TheJusticeGang) July 27, 2025

According to an earlier X post by James Gunn, another interesting character who will feature in Peacemaker S2 is Rick Flag Sr. (played by Frank Grillo). The presence of Rick Flag Sr. will add another interesting dimension to the story, as Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad (also directed by James Gunn). Their enmity angle is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

Not everyone in the DCU is black or white – most are shades of gray. And no one brings color to gray more than Frank Grillo, our own Rick Flag, Sr. Can’t wait for folks to see you bring the DCU together in #Superman and #Peacemaker. Happy Birthday, buddy! pic.twitter.com/jfDh8l6Egd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 8, 2025

Can David Corenswet’s Superman Appear In Peacemaker Season 2?

In an earlier interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, James Gunn revealed that Peacemaker S2 is a direct follow-up to Superman. Although not confirmed, there is a possibility that Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) might make a cameo in the upcoming series. And if that happens, it’s not far-fetched to speculate that the Man of Steel himself makes a surprise entry in Peacemaker Season 2. It remains to be seen if that happens. You can watch the interview here.

What Was Peacemaker Season 1 All About

The superhero action-comedy series is a spin-off/sequel of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. It’s about how the titular superhero Peacemaker (John Cena) is coerced into joining a team with a mission to track and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans in different parts of the world. The series earned a 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid IMDb user rating of 8.3/10.

Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2

The second season of Peacemaker will premiere on the HBO Max platform in the US on August 21, 2025. In India, Peacemaker Season 2 will be released on Jio Hotstar on August 22, 2025.

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Ryan Gosling Bombed An Audition For This Popular 2000s TV Show: “It Wasn’t The Right Fit”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News