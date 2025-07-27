He’s known to the world as the original Boy Who Lived, but Daniel Radcliffe once cheekily pitched a different Hogwarts gig for himself. It does not even involve scar makeup or Quidditch robes. Long before HBO Max’s new reboot was a blip on the radar, Radcliffe casually floated the idea of returning to the wizarding universe as Harry’s dad. While fans might still associate him with glasses and a lightning scar, the actor’s hypothetical casting twist offered a surprising take.

Daniel Radcliffe Once Eyed James Potter’s Role in Harry Potter Reboot

Years before the HBO reboot was announced, Daniel Radcliffe spoke on The Dave Gorman Show about which role he’d take if the films were ever remade. Rather than reprising his part as Harry, Radcliffe suggested stepping into the shoes of his character’s father.

“I’ve been kind of thinking who I’d like to play in the inevitable remakes, and I’ve decided I’d quite like to play James Potter. Just play my dad, nice two or three days’ work, you know. Yeah, that would be nice.”

#MandelaEffect… We know Adrian Rawlins was #JamesPotter, #HarryPotter’s dad, in ‘Harry Potter & the Philosopher’s Stone’, and all subsequent appearances thereafter, but… I’ve a distinct memory of the #PhilosophersStone at the cinéma & seeing a different actor in the role! 😳 pic.twitter.com/IJgDUuBMOt — Steph “Gal Kestis” Sermon  (@StephanieSermon) April 10, 2023

The actor also once mentioned Sirius Black as a role he admired. Radcliffe further joked that he’d consider playing Dumbledore too, if the reboot happened 50 years later. Radcliffe’s comments resurfaced as HBO confirmed its new Harry Potter series, which will follow all seven books across multiple seasons.

Previously, fans speculated whether Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint could return as adult characters. Radcliffe clarified in a 2023 ComicBook interview that he would not appear in the series.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way.”

Radcliffe added that he supports the reboot, hoping that the fresh cast gets the opportunity to create something of their own. HBO has, indeed, cast newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the forthcoming reboot. So now, the young stars have large shoes to fill!

The main trio for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV series has been cast: • Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

• Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

• Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley pic.twitter.com/jitmRWaIXz — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 27, 2025

