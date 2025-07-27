The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening day collections have been revealed, and they are amazing. The film has earned one of the biggest opening days of the year and has beaten its DC rival film, Superman’s release day collection. It is also one of the biggest MCU openings post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has entered the top five biggest opening-day collections of the MCU movies post-COVID. It has surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $48.1 million release day number to enter the top five. It doesn’t end there; the latest MCU movie has also beaten The Batman’s $56.6 million opening-day collection by a thin margin.

How much has the film earned on its Friday opening day at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $57 million on its release day in North America. This is the #44 biggest opening day of all time, beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $56.1 million and The Batman‘s $56.6 million.

Biggest opening day post-COVID for MCU movies at the domestic box office

Deadpool and Wolverine – $96.1 million Doctor Strange 2 – $90.7 million Black Panther 2 – $84.3 million Thor: Love and Thunder – $69.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $57 million

Thus, Pedro Pascal’s MCU debut film registered the fifth-biggest opening day among MCU movies in the post-pandemic era domestically.

Scored the 2nd biggest opening day of the year

Matt Shakman’s MCU movie has beaten Superman’s opening day collection after smashing its previews at the domestic box office.

A Minecraft Movie – $57.1 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $57 million Superman – $56.1 million Lilo & Stitch – $55.9 million

First Steps missed the #1 rank by a whisker, but it might change after the actuals are revealed. This opening day collection includes the $24.4 million previews.

Opening weekend projections

The MCU movie has opened on a great note; from here on, things mainly depend on strong word-of-mouth. The opening weekend collection will also help build positive word-of-mouth. It is projected to earn between $120 million and $130 million in its three-day opening weekend. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25.

