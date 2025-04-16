When it comes to legendary movie franchises, Harry Potter is up there, casting spells at the box office from day one. Kicking off in 2001 with The Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone if you’re fancy and British), the series grew into an eight-film phenomenon that shaped a generation, created a billion-dollar empire, and probably inspired a few owl purchases.

While the main saga wrapped in 2011 with The Deathly Hallows Part 2, aka the one that broke hearts and records, it didn’t end there. We got Fantastic Beasts, stage plays, video games, theme park rides, and endless debates over which Hogwarts house rules. Despite J.K. Rowling’s recent controversy clouding the fandom, the films still hold a nostalgic glow for millions who grew up alongside The Boy Who Lived, the girl who knew it all, and the boy who somehow survived everything.

But which magical movie soared highest at the box office? We’ve crunched the Galleons using Box Office Mojo and ranked all eight main Potter films by their worldwide earnings. Spoiler: just like Quidditch, it’s not always about who played best. It’s about who scored big.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Wands snapped, Hogwarts crumbled, and audiences showed up big time. The epic conclusion to the Potter saga raked in a staggering $1.34 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), making it the highest-grossing of them all. Voldemort’s dramatic downfall and that legendary Snape reveal had fans screaming, crying, and immediately buying tickets for a second viewing. A cinematic mic drop wrapped things up with a magical bang.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

It all began with a lightning scar and a letter from Hogwarts. The first film introduced us to Harry, Hermione, and Ron; the world couldn’t get enough. The Sorcerer’s Stone conjured up $1.02 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo), launching one of the biggest movie franchises ever. Between Quidditch, Fluffy the three-headed dog, and “Troll in the dungeon!” this was our official invitation to the wizarding world.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Darker tones? Check. Horcrux-hunting on the run? Check. Ron storming off in a jealous huff? Double check. Deathly Hallows: Part 1 gave us the brooding, tense buildup to the epic finale and still pulled in a massive $974 million worldwide. (via Box Office Mojo). Despite being only half the story, the drama (and Dobby’s gut-punch moment) hit fans hard. A slow burn but a golden setup.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Sure, it’s the shortest book turned into the longest movie, but Order of the Phoenix didn’t hold back. It introduced the pink-clad nightmare that is Umbridge, gave us Harry’s rebellious phase, and featured one jaw-dropping Department of Mysteries battle. Oh, and Sirius, ouch. It soared to $1 billion at the box office, proving fans would endure anything, even detentions with a quill that scars. (via Box Office Mojo).

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Who knew a movie with so much romance, awkward flirting, and Quidditch drama would also include the most tragic death? Half-Blood Prince balanced teen hormones with ominous horcrux clues and that jaw-dropping betrayal. The result? It’s a cool $941 million box office haul. (via Box Office Mojo). Snape’s “Always” was still a movie away, but this one left us shaken and whispering “sectumsempra” under our breath.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Goblet of Fire upped the stakes and the hair length. Between the Triwizard Tournament’s deadly challenges, Cedric’s tragic exit, and Voldemort’s chilling resurrection, this movie hit like a stunning spell. Oh, and don’t forget teen angst at the Yule Ball. With $897 million in global earnings, this fourth film shifted from magical fun to high-stakes danger. It was when Potter fans realized this war was about to get real (via Box Office Mojo).

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry’s second year brought a talking diary, a basilisk in the plumbing, and Gilderoy Lockhart trying (and failing) to be a hero. Chamber of Secrets mixed horror vibes with solid humor, earning $882 million worldwide. (via Box Office Mojo).

While it’s the longest film in the series, fans still showed up for Dobby’s debut, a badass Fawkes rescue, and Ron’s iconic “Why spiders? Why couldn’t it be follow the butterflies?” It’s darker than the first and twice the chaos.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this third entry took a darker, artsier turn, and fans either loved it or missed the magic sparkle. Prisoner of Azkaban ditched Voldemort, introduced Sirius Black and the Marauders, and gave us that iconic “Turn to page 394.” Despite being a critical darling, it’s the lowest-grossing Potter film at $808 million. (via Box Office Mojo). Still, with dementors, a werewolf twist, and that time-travel finale, it’s a fan favorite for the cool kids.

