M. Night Shyamalan’s eerie masterpiece wasn’t just another spooky flick, it was a phenomenon. Imagine walking into a movie where you think you know what’s happening, only to be sucker-punched with a revelation so shocking, you’d swear your spine just did a backflip.

That’s exactly what The Sixth Sense did, capturing audiences with its haunting atmosphere, heart-stopping suspense, and a twist so iconic, it practically became its own genre. And let’s not forget the legendary Bruce Willis, who delivered his most mysterious role yet, alongside the hauntingly brilliant Haley Joel Osment, whose unforgettable line “I see dead people” echoed in pop culture long after the credits rolled.

The film didn’t just earn box office success; it turned into an entire cultural moment, leaving everyone scrambling to unpack what they thought they knew about storytelling. The twist? It’s still being talked about decades later.

The Sixth Sense Box Office Achievement 25 Years Later

According to The Atlantic, when The Sixth Sense hit theaters in 1999, it didn’t just make an impression; it made an absolute statement. Opening with a $26.6 million debut, it set the record for the largest August opening weekend, surpassing The Fugitive’s record. Little did anyone know, this movie was about to become a phenomenon.

Not only did it stay at the top of the box office for five consecutive weeks, but it also grossed a massive $293.5 million in the U.S. alone, surpassing The Empire Strikes Back to become the 10th highest-grossing film in the U.S. at the time. That’s some serious staying power for a film that was built on a relatively modest $40 million budget. But let’s not stop there, The Sixth Sense went global in a big way.

With a worldwide total of $672.8 million, it was one of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time in 1999. It also made waves in the UK, where it went from a limited release to the number one film within just a week, proving that audiences were hungry for this spine-tingling ride. During the Labor Day weekend, the film set another record, raking in $6.3 million, which held as the highest-ever Labor Day Monday gross until 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Talk about a win for a film that wasn’t expected to be a massive box office contender. And here’s the kicker, The Sixth Sense had a marketing budget of $25 million, making its final tally even more impressive. It went from a relatively small indie gem to an all-time box office heavyweight. In the end, the film’s numbers were as shocking as its twist, showing that a hauntingly good story can lead to some seriously big bucks.

M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense Is Perfection

Shyamalan was given a solid $40 million budget to work with on The Sixth Sense, which was a pretty comfortable sum in 1999, especially when adjusted for inflation. But the real kicker was Bruce Willis, one of the biggest stars at the time, fresh off Armageddon. Shyamalan could’ve easily gone for a more conventional action hero role for Willis, but instead, he flipped the script. Willis, playing Dr. Crowe, wasn’t the usual gun-toting tough guy, in fact, he was the opposite, a vulnerable character trying to make sense of the supernatural.

According to Shyamalan, Willis loved being out of his action-hero element. It was this subtle, almost understated performance that made his role truly memorable. On top of that, casting the young, then-unknown Haley Joel Osment as Cole was a stroke of genius. Osment, with his haunting performance, became the soul of the film.

It’s not just a scary movie, though, it’s a masterclass in building suspense and tension without needing an R-rating. The PG-13 rating made it even more accessible to a wider audience, which led to more repeat viewings.

People didn’t just come for the twist; they came back for the experience, to see how they were tricked the first time. With critics raving and audiences flocking to theaters, The Sixth Sense didn’t just become a hit, it became an unforgettable cultural moment. And as it turned out, it was just the beginning of a much bigger career for Shyamalan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

