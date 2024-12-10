Bruce Willis made a staggering $100 million from The Sixth Sense — and it wasn’t just about playing a troubled shrink. The man went so deep into commitment that he even trained to use his non-dominant hand for the role. Talk about method acting meets madness.

But how did Willis pocket a sum that could make your jaw drop faster than a horror twist in an M. Night Shyamalan flick? Let’s rewind the tape to 1999 — when Willis wasn’t eager to do The Sixth Sense, but fate (and Disney contracts) pushed him into it.

M. Night Shyamalan, then a scrappy up-and-coming director, found himself battling Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax empire. Weinstein, the notorious kingpin of shady Hollywood deals, ensured Shyamalan couldn’t just walk away from Miramax. But Shyamalan, being Shyamalan, found a loophole. His escape plan? Wrote the best screenplay ever, which eventually became The Sixth Sense. Disney bought it, Shyamalan broke free, and Hollywood had one of its greatest horror hits.

Now, enter Bruce Willis. Initially uninterested in playing Malcolm Crowe, Willis had contractual obligations with Disney that forced him into the role. After some intense back-and-forth, he settled on a deal: $14 million upfront and 17% of the global box office gross. It felt like a standard paycheck deal at the time — until The Sixth Sense became a box-office monster.

The film defied expectations, grossing a colossal $672 million worldwide. That 17% cut? It transformed into around $100 million in profit for Willis. Throw in his upfront $14 million, and Willis made a financial killing that boosted his net worth significantly.

Bruce Willis didn’t just act in The Sixth Sense; he strategically invested in it. It wasn’t just about screen time; it was about screen savvy. While he trained his non-dominant hand to stay true to character authenticity (talk about commitment!), he also secured a deal that became one of Hollywood’s legendary contract stories.

Willis showed the industry how a star could turn a supporting role into a financial empire, leveraging box office percentages over upfront paychecks. He turned a horror film into a cash machine — a combination of talent, commitment, and razor-sharp business acumen.

So, Bruce Willis didn’t just deliver chills on-screen — he delivered a masterclass in Hollywood hustle. A mix of talent, method commitment, and genius negotiation made The Sixth Sense a cultural phenomenon and a personal windfall that solidified Willis as a Hollywood mogul-in-the-making.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News