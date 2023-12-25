Bruce Willis is grabbing headlines these days, thanks to the Christmas season and his classic film Die Hard. The debate about whether the action film is a Christmas holiday film has already been discussed a zillion times, but now the superstar has himself ended the debate.

The film was released in the summer of 1988, and despite being an action film, it motivated the audience to enjoy it as a Christmas classic since the film dealt with a plot that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

During a recent conversation, Peter Billingsley, the actor from ‘A Christmas Story,’ tried convincing the cinematographer of Die Hard that the film was a Christmas film. However, years ago, during a debate, Bruce Willis ended the debate by saying it is not a Christmas film but is goddamn a Bruce Willis film!

Die Hard is a part of many movie lists, which should be seen this holiday season. This led to the actor trending, and suddenly, people wanted to know everything about him. Do not worry; we have you covered.

Bruce Willis’ Net Worth – $250 Million

The actor, who had to retire from acting following a rare disease, enjoys a net worth of $250 million, which he has accumulated over a career boasting of blockbusters. He started his career as an extra in uncredited roles till he landed his first film – Blind Date, in 1987. However, he rose to fame with his third film – Die Hard.

Bruce Willis’ Paycheck For Die Hard Films

The actor was paid only $5 million for Die Hard. The success of the first film pushed his salary to $7.5 million for Die Hard 2. He was lured with a whopping $15 million fee for Die Hard With a Vengeance in 1995. In 2007, he returned with the fourth film, Live Free or Die Hard, against a fee of $25 million! After this, his salary for the final Die Hard film – A Good Day To Die Hard was unspecified.

$25 Million Fee – A Staggering 400% Growth

While Bruce had his first considerable cheque with Die Hard in 1988, his salary for the last Die Hard film in 2013 – A Good Day To Die Hard saw a growth of a whopping 400%. This was his base price, and he shared profit for many of his films, including Armageddon and The Sixth Sense.

Coming to his net worth of $250 million, he owned a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, which he sold in 2020 and is worth $16.5 million. This was his most prized possession. Well, clearly, hard work and success do bring the currency along.

Meanwhile, while the actor continues to trend during the Christmas Holiday, check out the trailer of the first Die Hard film.

