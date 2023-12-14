Not everyone likes reading books. It demands a big chunk of your time and a lot of concentration. And come on, let’s be real, why bother when you can easily watch a two-hour movie adaptation that covers all the important scenes and leaves out all the fillers? Besides, even for the most avid book readers, diving into Christmas-themed books might not be very high up on their list of holiday priorities. So, what better way to fill in that book void on Christmas than by watching some Christmas films based on books?

Here are 5 holiday-themed books that were turned into movies.

1. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” is a Charles Dickens biographical film based on a book written by Les Standiford. It was released on November 22, 2017, in Canada and was directed by Bharat Nalluri. It stars Dan Stevens, Miriam Margolyes, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce.

The film is based on the legendary English novelist Charles Dickens (played by Dan Stevens). Charles is going through a financial crisis four years after the release of his best-seller “Oliver Twist.” The story revolves around him trying to write his next hit, “A Christmas Carol.”

You can stream this movie on Hulu.

2. Eloise At Christmastime (2003)

“Eloise At Christmastime” is a 2003 TV film based on Kay Thompson’s book of the same name. It was directed by Kevin Lima and stars Julie Andrews, Sofia Vassilieva, Kenneth Welsh, Debra Monk, and many other highly decorated actors.

“Eloise At Christmastime” follows a smart young girl, Eloise, who lives in the penthouse of a hotel and awaits her mother’s Christmas gifts. However, her attention is diverted by the hotel owner’s daughter getting married. She decides to sabotage the wedding, driven by her belief that the hotel owner’s daughter isn’t an honest person.

This movie is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3. A Christmas Carol (2009)

“A Christmas Carol” is a 2009 motion-capture animated film released by Disney and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is adapted from the most classic Charles Dickens book, known for reinventing Christmas. It stars Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, and Cary Elwes.

Jim Carrey’s Ebenezer Scrooge is a stingy, sneering businessman who does not like Christmas and everyone celebrating it. However, to change his views on the joys of the Holiday, he gets visited by the three Ghosts of Christmas.

You can watch “A Christmas Carol” on Disney+

4. Let It Snow (2019)

“Let It Snow” is a Netflix romantic comedy movie released in 2019, based on the book of the same name written by John Green Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. The movie was directed by Luke Snellin and features Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, and many other household names.

It follows three interconnected stories of some high school students following a snowstorm that hits a small town on the Eve of Christmas.

“Let It Snow” is available to stream on Netflix.

5. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is a Disney fantasy film released in 2018, based on E. T. A. Hoffmann’s classic short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” The film was directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston and has a very star-studded cast with Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Clara finds a key her mother left for her before her death. This key unlocks the entrance to a magical world filled with nutcracker soldiers, fairies, and sentient mice.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is available on Disney+.

If book-reading isn’t exactly your forte, no worries! Their movie adaptations might be more up your alley.

Must Read: Top 5 Classic Animated Movies That Will Light Up Your Festive Mood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News