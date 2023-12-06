Christmas is defined by a multitude of old family traditions — like making egg nog, matching ugly sweaters with loved ones, and decorating the Christmas tree. Add a great Christmas movie night to it, right next to your loved ones, and there’s probably no other activity in the world more beautiful to curl up to. While a few of us appreciate a good new holiday film like this year’s “Candy Cane Lane,” revisiting a few oldies is never a bad idea.

In this guide, we’ve got you a few classic animated films to watch this Christmas. They’re nostalgic. Some of them even felt scared as children! But the vibe was immaculate, and the goal is to help you recreate it. It’s even better if you haven’t watched one or more of these films. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas

While all the movies on this list are classical and popular, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is the one movie that people cannot get enough of, no matter what. It is a stop-motion animated fantasy that was released on October 29, 1993, and gained traction almost instantly.

It follows Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s pumpkin king, as he stumbles upon the vibrant Christmas Town. He decides to bring Christmas to Halloween Town, but to do that he has to kidnap Santa Claus first. But, Christmas without Santa is no Christmas at all. The film is available to stream on Disney Plus.

2. The Polar Express

“The Polar Express” is an adventure fantasy that is known for its funky animation, and its wholesome story. It has a very decorated ensemble of voice actors and was released on November 10, 2004, in the United States. Big names such as Tom Hanks, Josh Hutcherson, Daryl Sabara, Tinashe, and Michael Jeter were part of the cast.

“The Polar Express” is all about the spirit of Christmas. It follows a dejected young boy who finds the true meaning of Christmas after boarding a mysterious train that takes him and some other kids to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. The Polar Express is available to stream on Netflix.

3. A Charlie Brown Christmas

Winter blues are everyone’s nightmare. The same is the case for little Charlie in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. This classical TV movie was released on CBS on December 9, 1965, and resonated with a large number of audience. Unlike everyone else around him, Charlie Brown is sadly bummed out about Christmas. His friend Lucy suggests that he should take charge of directing the school’s Christmas play to find his Christmas spirit again.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is available to stream on Apple TV+.

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was aired on December 18, 1966, and was based on Dr. Suess’ book of the same name. It follows the story of the Grinch who tries to ruin Christmas for the excited people of the town of Whoville. The film has released multiple films over the years but the one starring Jim Carrey arguably remains the most well-received one. It can be streamed on Prime Video.

5. Klaus

“Klaus” is an adventure comedy that was released on November 8, 2019, on Netflix in the US. The movie was so well-liked around the globe that it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2020, making it the first Netflix animated film to do so.

The plot of the film is very simple. It’s about a postman who, being not that good at his job, gets transferred to the North where he befriends a large, bearded toymaker known as Klaus.

So gather together, folks. Light up your fireplace, wear your matching sweaters, prepare your snacks, and immerse yourselves in these classic animated movies with your family, or perhaps just one of them that elevates your Holiday spirit.

Must Read: Top 5 Christmas Movies For Thanksgiving 2023: From Jennifer Garner’s Family Switch To Eddie Murphy’s Candy Cane Lane & Binge These OTT Marvels To Channel Your Holiday Spirit Early & Bright!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News