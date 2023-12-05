Denzel Hayes Washington Jr., more commonly known as Denzel Washington, is quite possibly one of the greatest American actors to ever live, and for good reason. The two-time Academy Award winner and the 10-time Academy Award nominee is known for his stellar and impressionable acting that leaves a lasting mark on the viewers. And, let’s admit it, he has an absolutely golden voice.

Washington has acted in almost every genre of movie and is an immensely versatile actor with a range that spans from action movies to intense emotional dramas. Here are 5 Denzel Washington movies that stand out in his years of filmmaking.

1. Training Day (2001)

“Training Day,” released on September 2, 2001, in the US and directed by Antoine Fuqua, is a film that won Denzel Washington his second Oscar. The movie is one of the first of its kind, with the now frequently used theme of a seasoned character taking a newbie under their wing and teaching them the ‘ways of the world.’

In this case, the seasoned character is Alonzo Harris (played by Denzel Washington). He is a narcotics detective at the LAPD who is assigned junior officer Jake Hoyt (played by Ethan Hawke) for a one-day evaluation. The story follows the two as they try to navigate through the streets of Los Angeles, fighting crime.

2. Malcolm X (1992)

“Malcolm X” was Denzel Washington’s second work with renowned director Spike Lee. It was released on November 18, 1992, in the US and went on to become a highly celebrated movie, with two Oscar nominations (including one for Best Actor for Washington).

The biopic is a tribute to the black civil rights activist Malcolm X, played by Washington, and his fall and rise as a great leader until his assassination in 1965. The other cast in the movie include Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr, and Wendell Pierce, among others.

3. Man on Fire (2004)

“Man on Fire” is an action thriller released on April 23, 2004, in the United States. The film stars Denzel Washington as John W. Creasy and Dakota Fanning as Guadalupe “Lupita” Ramos.

Washington plays the role of a former CIA agent, John Creasy, who falls from grace due to his alcoholic tendencies. Creasy is hired as a bodyguard for the 9-year-old Lupita, who eventually gets kidnapped. The story follows John as he goes on a quest to recover the girl in one piece.

4. American Gangster (2007)

Washington plays the role of Frank Lucas alongside fellow acclaimed actor Russel Crowe’s character Richie Roberts in the biographical crime film “American Gangster” released on November 2, 2007, all over the US.

Frank Lucas is a notorious drug dealer on the streets of New York who rises to power and forms his empire. He is immortalized as ‘the most dangerous man walking the streets’. Richie Roberts is a cop who vows to take Lucas down.

5. Inside Man (2006)

“Inside Man” is the second movie on this list with Spike Lee as the director. It is a crime thriller that was released on March 24, 2006, in the US. This film has Denzel Washington acting as a Detective once again. Detective Keith Frazier is a negotiator in a Wall Street Bank heist gone wrong. The detective and the robber, Dalton Russel (Clive Owen), face off in a battle of wits as he tries to defuse a hostage situation.

After “The Equalizer 3,” will soon be available to stream on Netflix, starting January 1, 2024. Denzel Washington is also set to appear in the second installment of “Gladiator,” set to release in 2024.

