Who doesn’t love Christmas cheer and sprinkles of magic in life, even if just for 2 hours through a movie? We all do. Secretly, we all do. To bring that festive cheer a little earlier and to binge on, we have listed these top 5 Christmas movies that have recently been added or are coming this Thanksgiving weekend on our OTT platforms. Scroll ahead to find out.

While we tend to go back to the classics like A Cinderella Story, Die Hard, and Home Alone-like movies, this time, you might wanna delve into a new set of rom-coms and festive family cheer films. Be ready with your hot chocolate or warm coffee cuppa and a box full of popcorn in front of your Smart TV to enjoy a movie marathon this holiday season.

Why bother searching for the right movie to enjoy this Thanksgiving when you can just pick your favorite from these 5 Christmas movies listed below? Scroll ahead to read more.

From Jennifer Garner’s Family Switch To Candy Cane Lane – here are the top 5 upcoming or recently added Christmas flicks:

Family Switch

Starring Jennifer Garner, Brady Noon, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Rita Moreno, Family Switch is about a family of five (a mother, a father, their two children, and a dog). The story unfurls when the members of the family switch their souls in each other’s bodies after meeting a rather odd astrological reader. A little dust of magic and voila, all of your problems are solved!

Family Switch can be streamed on Netflix from November 30, 2023.

Dashing Through The Snow

Dashing Through The Snow, the name itself suggests the story is about none other than Santa Claus but definitely with a twist. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Teyonah Parris, the movie is about a magical Christmas adventure that will try to bring back the faith in Santa and Christmas not only in the lead character Eddie Garrick (Chris Bridges) but also in ourselves.

Dashing Through The Snow premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 17, 2023.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood starring Best. Christmas. Ever! is all about love, friendship, hardship, and happiness. When fate brings two friends together, Charlotte and Jackie, things start to go haywire as Charlotte tries to prove Jackie’s life is not so perfect the way she pretends it to be before settling down.

Watch this beautiful movie on Netflix, as it has been recently added to the lot.

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver, is about a man who wants to win a contest to have the best-decorated houses in the neighborhood. He makes a deal with a charismatic shop owner, Pepper (Jillian Bell), to make his display look alive (with a little bit of festive magic dust). Watch to know what happened next.

Candy Cane Lane will stream from November 30, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Leo

Adam Sandler‘s voiced Leo is an animated movie about a talking lizard who finally gets a chance to escape the prison (inside a box in a Florida school) and live his life with freedom as he finds out he will only live a year more. But instead, he gives in to save the class from a miserable substitute teacher. Binge on right away to know what happened next.

Take your little one with you and enjoy this beautiful film. It will be a perfect Thanksgiving pick for you and your child. Leo is currently streaming on Netflix.

Well, do you agree? Which would you be watching this Thanksgiving weekend?

