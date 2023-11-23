The anthology crime drama with a hint of dark comedy, Fargo, is back with another season and with a new cast – Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, and Lamorne Morris. The series started to air on FX on November 21, 2023 and has been streaming on Hulu since November 22, 2023. Scroll ahead to find out the plot synopsis, the new cast members, and how to stream the series.

For the unversed, FX’s Fargo TV series was based on the popular 1996 Oscar-winning movie of the same name. The series first premiered in 2014, and with every new season, the story covered new aspects, new Mideastern settings, and more.

Previous seasons featured Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, and others in pivotal roles.

Fargo Season 5: Where To Watch Without Cable, Episode Schedule & More

The anthology crime comedy-drama will have ten episodes, and the first two have already been aired on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu. The following episodes will premiere every Tuesday at 10 p.m. on FX and Wednesdays on Hulu, continuing till the season finale, which will air on January 16, 2024, on FX and the next day on Hulu. FX is available on Hulu, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream.

How To Stream Fargo Season 5 On Hulu?

If you’re already a subscriber of the online streaming platform, then there’s no hustle to watch the series. But if you’re not, then you can easily subscribe to the streaming application for $7.99 per month or watch the series using a VPN service and connect to your nearest service list. NordVPN, TorGuard VPN, and TunnelBear are the best VPNs in the country. This is applicable to US users.

How To Watch Fargo Season 5 In India?

If you’re an Indian Hulu streamer, then you would know that the OTT platform comes with quite an affordable cost. It is only 331.86 per month as its subscription cost, and to watch Fargo season 5, you need to connect to a VPN service as Hulu is not available in India.

Fargo Season 5: Cast & Plot Synopsis

Season 5 is set in 2019, and the story revolves around Dorothy Lyon, played by Juno Temple, who, being an ordinary housewife in Minnesota, has quite a lot of dark secrets from her past. On the other hand, Roy Tillman, a sheriff from North Dakota, has been in search of Lyon for years, which slowly unfurls the storyline further. Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, and others join the cast for the new season.

