Kirsten Dunst, who played a key role in Spider-Man movies, was already an established actor prior to signing her superhero movies and yet she faced a lot of difficulties while filming for the third part of Spider-Man. The actress, in an earlier interview, revealed how she used to come home depressed as there were certain physical scenes that Dunst didn’t feel like doing. Scroll down to know the details.

Kirsten Dunst, on the personal front, is married to acclaimed actor Jesse Plemons since 2022. The duo was recently spotted walking at the SAG Strike picket line together. Apart from the Spider-Man franchise, Dunst is best known for her movies like Jumanji, The Power of the Dog, Bring It On and many others.

Speaking of Kirsten Dunst’s trouble during Spider-Man 3 shoot, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the actress, in an interview, shared that she once told director Sam Raimi, “I just don’t want to be the damsel in distress. I’ll scream on the balcony, but you’ve got to let me do a little action here.’” She continued that there were certain physical scenes she had no intention to do no matter how much she was pressured into changing her mind. “I’ve always said ‘no.’ Like, it’s my life, you know? I remember once with Spider-Man, they kept at me with this one stunt where they strung me to the top of the ceiling and basically I bungee jumped,” said Dunst adding, “I didn’t really want to do it, and when I tried it I said, ‘Well, you should’ve shot that because I’m never doing it again. You’ll have to find another way’. It was terrifying, I hated it – so you should’ve shot that because I will never do it again.”

The Spider-Man star then revealed how a lot of action ended up boring her. “As it came to the end of our film, it was like this three-week period of sitting in the trailer, just zoned out on MTV,” said Dunst in an interview.

She added, “It was like [My Super] Sweet 16. I was dying in my trailer. Occasionally, we’d do a shot and it [lasts] the blink of an eye in the film. It’s really arduous and depressing.”

Kirsten Dunst also shared that she then used to vent about her work with a friend of hers at the time. “I actually remember my best friend was living with me,” said the actress adding, “She’d come home super-bored, depressed from her job, and I’d come home depressed from mine. We’d drink pinot grigio and watch American Idol and be like, ‘I hate our lives!’ For three weeks, we had the worst time.”

