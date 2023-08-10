Getting into different characters can be quite difficult for the actors. Sometimes it may affect them physically, while sometimes, the dangerous roles get into their heads. Park Seo Joon, now in a recent interview, talked about how getting into Min Seong’s character in Concrete Utopia had a dangerous downside to it as he lost almost 7kgs for the movie. Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, Concrete Utopia also stars apart from Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun. A few days back, the Park couple got into a controversy because of a headband, and netizens started to bash Seo Joon for his rude behaviour. Later, the Dream actor clarified it.

Now, talking about Park Seo Joon getting into Min Seong’s shape, the actor had gone through quite a bit of physical transformation. In an interview with The Korea Times, Seo Joon shared that he had lost 7kgs (almost 15 lbs) for the role, but it had come with a dangerous side effect.

Even though Concrete Utopia is set in winter, following earthquakes, the film was shot during the summer. Sharing about the same, Park Seo Joon revealed, “We had to pretend it was winter in the middle of summer.” And wearing heavy clothes amidst the heat of the summer took a toll on the actor. He said, “There were times when I felt dizzy because I lost about seven kilograms for the part. I had to explore certain emotions that I have never experienced before.”

While losing weight gave him a more defined physique and washboard abs, it became quite dangerous and challenging for the actor to shoot. Thank God Seo Joon avoided any major accidents from heat strokes or injuries from fainting.

The disaster thriller Concrete Utopia has hit the theatres in South Korea on August 9. 2023.

What are your thoughts about Park Seo Joon walking into danger while losing weight? Let us know.

