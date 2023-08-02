Park Seo Joon is one of the biggest names in the South Korean film industry. From featuring in movies to popular K-drama, the actor has achieved a lot of accolades and is known for his charming skills worldwide. The actor is receiving appreciation for his performance in the latest movie Dream.

Apart from his professional endeavours, Seo Joon has been hitting the headlines for his recent dating rumours with the Youtuber Xooos. Now, sharing why he stays silent on these matters, the Concrete Utopia actor shared a shocking revelation about getting stalked. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

In a recent interview with Wikitree, Park Seo Joon revealed that he had been a victim of stalking. While sharing why he stays silent regarding his personal matters, the actor, ahead of his movie Concrete Utopia release, shared, “I wasn’t always this guarded, but there is a reason (I didn’t comment). Has this ever happened to you? When you leave the parking lot but you see the same car constantly following you? They even know where I am about to go and there are times when they arrive there before me.”

Park Seo Joon mentioned that he was being stalked for nearly two months and called these experiences’ chilling and scary’. He further shared that this is the reason why he restricts himself from talking about his personal life.

The ‘Parasite‘ actor said, “These experiences kept me in my room. There are times when the same person follow me in a different car. This happened before and still happens now from time to time. I think these experiences have changed me this way. I live carefully not to cause harm to my family members. Before I would upload photos of my family members because they liked it, but after going through this, I regret doing so. Once I realised that I could (bring harm) to the people closest to me, I didn’t know where to draw the line.”

Park Seo Joon is gearing up for his global appearance through The Marvels under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, what are your thoughts after knowing Park Seo Joon ‘oppa’ was being stalked? Let us know.

