Dakota Johnson is gorgeous, stunning and a versatile actress. Be it portraying a powerful but eerie character in Suspiria or playing sultry but innocent Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, or being an elegant Anne Elliot in Persuasion – she has done it all. Over the years of her career, it’s her fashion sense that has evolved as well and we cannot deny that the actress has an impeccable sense when it comes to flaunting her style statements.

From going bold with sheer outfits to donning bikinis and wearing gorgeous gowns to power-shouldered suits, Dakota looks stunning in every piece of clothing, and she has never shied from showing her skin like a pro. She went n*ked for her role Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, and today the picture we found might resemble a little bit of the character. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through Pinterest, today we stumble upon one of the photoshoots of Dakota Johnson, where she showed off her sultry side. In the picture taken for the Littledoe brand, Dakota went topless and flaunted her side b**bs while covering the most part with a cowboy hat. She wore only a floral gown below it and exuded s*xiness like never seen before. She flaunted her curvaceous figure and let her hair down to let it flow.

Check out the picture here:

Her edgy facial cuts make her look different from the others. With a usual full coverage foundation, defined brows, blushed cheeks and nude peach lip shade, Dakota Johnson completed the look. She either goes with the minimalistic makeover or chooses bold with a red pout and dramatic or shimmery eyes.

Don’t you think Dakota served her Anastasia Steele vibes through this picture? We just missed Christian Grey aka Jamie Dornan. We are in love with the look. What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: When Son Ye-Jin Crash Landed Straight In Our Hearts Donning S*xiest Lacy Black Dress With Criss-Cross Detailed Plunging Neckline, Aur Yaha Hum Pighal Gaye!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News