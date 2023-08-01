South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, also Park Seo Joon, has been in the headlines ever since he made us all happy and emotional with his latest sports drama Netflix. The actor is among the most successful and eligible bachelors in the South Korean entertainment industry. Throughout his illustrious career, he has shared the screen space with many actresses, and his fans are eager to know who would he end up with in his real life. Well, his fans can now take a sigh of relief as the actor has revealed he needs a genuine partner in his life after romance rumours with YouTuber xooos. Scroll down to learn what else he said.

Seo Joon began his acting career by appearing in a music video in 2011. The next year he was cast in the drama Dream High 2 but found recognition only for the work he did in 2015. Now, the actor is among the leading stars in the South Korean entertainment industry with a number of highly-acclaimed shows and movies.

The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Concrete Utopia. The movie is set for its release on August 9, and Park Seo Joon is currently on a promotional spree for it. Back in June, the actor was surrounded by his romance rumours with YouTuber xooos. Reacting to the rumours, he mentioned how he does not want to comment on his personal life and asked fans to show interest in his movies. During his latest interview with Wikitree, he opened up about the qualities he is looking for in his ideal partner.

In his answer, the Parasite star mentioned he believes in conversation by saying, “Conversation is important.” Park Seo Joon further added that he likes women who are able to empathize with others, as he himself finds doing so difficult. The Itaewon Class star said, “I think it’s called having a heart that’s able to empathize. Without having peace of mind, I think empathizing with others would be difficult. These things are most important to me.”

Apart from Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon is also set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming film The Marvels as Yan D’Aladna. The movie also stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, among others.

